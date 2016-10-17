LETTER: End gridlock in St. Paul; elect Gillespie!

If we want our state government to work for us, we must elect people who are willing and able to work with each other.

We need leaders who will move Minnesota forward.

We need to elect leaders with a proven track record of reaching out to and working cooperatively with others to come up with better solutions and get better results.

That is why I am supporting Alberder Gillespie for Minnesota House of Representatives District 53B, which includes Woodbury.

Gillespie and her husband, Fred (an electrical engineer at 3M), have been volunteering and stepping up to the plate for years to make our community better.

Gillespie is a former South Washington County School Board member, a current Minnesota Amateur Sports Commissioner, and a small business owner.

Gillespie is invested in making both Woodbury and the state of Minnesota the best place for everyone to live, work, learn and play. Whether the issue most important to you is education, the economy, transportation infrastructure, the environment or something else, Gillespie will work tirelessly to come up with practical and affordable solutions that work for everybody.

End the gridlock in St. Paul! Move Minnesota forward by electing Alberder Gillespie as our state representative for House District 53B.

John E. (Jack) Hennen

Woodbury