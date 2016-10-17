After years of serving our community in multiple capacities and encouragement from so many of you, I announced my bid for Minnesota state representative in House District 53B. My decision to run for Minnesota state representative, was fueled by my desire to be a positive, productive, and powerful voice for our community.

The conversations we have shared at the doors and during our community conversations regarding education, health care, earned sick time, transportation, mental health, public safety, protecting the environment, reducing recidivism rates, tax relief for the middle class, ending gridlock and many other important issues continues to fuel my bid for office. Thank you for trusting me with your personal stories and community concerns. I hear you, I see you and I will be your voice at the State Capitol. My decision to seek this seat is solely based on my desire and ability to continue serving and representing our community at the highest level.

My political, professional and personal experiences have prepared me for this moment. My passion for advancing policies which improve the lives of all Minnesotans is the cornerstone of my campaign. I will make sure your voice is heard at the State level. Working collaboratively, we will achieve our objectives and Move Minnesota Forward.

I welcome the opportunity to hear from community members. Please feel free to contact me at info@Alberder4MN.com.

I ask for your vote this Nov. 8.

In solidarity,

Alberder Gillespie

Woodbury

Editor’s note: Alberder Gillespie is a candidate for election in Minnesota House of Representatives District 53B.