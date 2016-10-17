LETTER: I want to build on bipartisan accomplishments

I am proud of the many bipartisan accomplishments that came out of the last two sessions including investing an additional $525 million in our schools and securing meaningful tax relief for more than 18,000 Minnesota veterans. We also reined in government growth, provided a long-term solution to fund Minnesota nursing homes and passed tuition relief for college students.

Additionally, with the help of local government officials, I was able to spearhead a new law that streamlined two areas of Washington County government into one, saving Woodbury taxpayers money and promoting the interest of businesses in our community.

And while many great things came out of the last two years, I know there is still more work to be done. Tax relief was one of the top priorities of Woodbury residents, and unfortunately, the governor vetoed overwhelmingly bipartisan tax legislation that would have provided more than $800 million in tax relief for families, small businesses and college graduates with student loan debt earlier this year. If re-elected, I will continue to advocate for much-needed tax relief for you and your family because when you can keep more of your hard-earned money, we all do better.

So this November, I humbly ask for your support so we can build off our shared accomplishments and help make our great state even better. Please know I will continue to be a strong voice for the people and priorities of Woodbury, working to limit government growth, provide meaningful tax relief, cut wasteful spending and invest in our shared priorities.

Kelly Fenton

Woodbury

Editor’s note: Kelly Fenton is a candidate for re-election in Minnesota House of Representatives District 53B.