The problem, as I see it, is sticking with the conventional wisdom that these issues must be treated separately from a funding perspective. Minnesota has a growing pool of money that is solely dedicated to future transit projects. Regardless of more pressing needs of our state, under the supervision of the Metropolitan Council and Gov. Mark Dayton, our dedicated pet-project transit fund continues to grow. This non-stop money pool is creating funding solutions first, and speculating -- or manufacturing -- transportation problems later. Visions of light-rail trains and luxurious bus lines paint a wonderful picture of what Minnesota will look like 25 years from now, while those same visions seem to ignore the real-world problems of today.

I’ve heard people say they are happy to pay more taxes to support our under-funded schools. Perhaps our narrative needs to change to “I’m happy to ride existing bus lines to support our under-funded schools.” If Dayton and the Met Council planners want to create a lasting legacy for their transportation fund they should instead sponsor our school funding; they can even change our schools’ names. Think of the rivalry that could be created at the state high school hockey tournaments when the Woodbury Buses take on their arch rival, the Eden Prairie Trains.

For too long, Minnesota Republicans have been typecast as the Party of No. I am running to help shed that caricature portrayal and submit a more accurate label, the Party of Instead.

Andy Turonie

Maplewood

Editor’s note: Andy Turonie a candidate for election in Minnesota House of Representatives District 53A.