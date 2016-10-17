LETTER: The antidote to gridlock: Civil discourse

Civil discourse provides a framework of listening and speaking skills that help each of us to remember the big picture: We are all here because we want to help build the best possible Minnesota. In January 2015, I worked with NICD to offer a voluntary workshop for Minnesota legislators; those who attended reported a positive shift in how they approached and negotiated with their colleagues. This February, I was one of eight legislators—four Republican, four Democrat—from six different states who were asked to lead a similar workshop for the entire Idaho legislature. The Idahoans reported real insight, progress, and new commitment to working together.

I am so pleased to announce that on Jan. 4, 2017, the day after the new Minnesota legislature is sworn in, all our legislators will join together in a retreat designed to establish working relationships, a common language, and mutual goals for the 2017 session. DFL and GOP leadership in the House and in the Senate have committed their members to this "One Minnesota" workshop, which will be lead by NICD. (NICD is a nonpartisan organization and does not endorse any political candidate.)

My experience training the Idaho Legislature was fascinating and inspiring; I have high hopes that "One Minnesota" will be even better!

I have signed on to NICD's #Revive Civility campaign. Visit nicd.arizona.edu/standards to read the pledge and join me!

JoAnn Ward

Woodbury

Editor's note: JoAnn Ward a candidate for re-election in Minnesota House of Representatives District 53A.