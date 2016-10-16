LETTER: Turonie urges us to spend wisely, live freely
Andy Turonie believes we should spend wisely and he will take this philosophy to the Minnesota House of Representatives for District 53A.
He is bothered by the overspending problem at the State Capitol the last 15 to 20 years, which has made it increasingly difficult for residents to maintain a consistent quality of life. The state has a $900 million surplus but all areas of the district are seeing taxes go up.
I’m voting for Turonie because he is tired of wasteful spending and I am, too. So if you live in Woodbury, west of Radio Drive, south Maplewood, south Oakdale or Landfall, vote for Andy Turonie on Nov. 8.
Paul Hyland
Woodbury