LETTER: Kent: Do you believe in a better future?

My experience in the private sector and as a community volunteer and advocate has helped me understand that Minnesota is strong today because past generations were committed to building for the future. I know that we must make the same commitment to our kids. That's why my priorities are education, infrastructure, and a healthy and safe place to thrive.

During my first term, Minnesota has balanced the budget, paid back our schools, and committed to providing all-day kindergarten to our young learners. We're making smart investments to address the unacceptable achievement gap and persistent lack of support staff in schools. On the Higher Education Committee, I've helped keep administrative costs and tuition down at Minnesota's public colleges and universities for the past three years.

As vice chairwoman of the Minnesota Senate Transportation Committee, I continue to fight for a comprehensive transportation funding solution that takes a balanced approach to funding for roads, bridges and transit, across Minnesota. I have listened to people and businesses who ask for transit to connect people to jobs throughout the metro and suburbs.

Hanging in my Senate office are the words of Paul Wellstone: "We all do better when we all do better." I will continue to follow his example by committing to compromise and taking a results-oriented approach to moving our state forward. Let's build on this progress and make Minnesota an even better place to live, work and raise a family.

For more information, visit susankentforsenate.com.

Susan Kent

Woodbury

Editor's note: Susan Kent is a candidate for re-election in Minnesota Senate District 53.