Sen. Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury, has been a vocal advocate for building the Gold Line, a bus rapid transit line that would run alongside I-94 in a dedicated guideway. It would be a reliable, high-quality and very cost effective choice—and the top pick by businesses and residents in the region. Once it's built, it would also mean taking thousands of cars off the road—a necessity in our quickly growing section of the metro.

Since being elected to the state Senate in 2012, Kent has made great strides for the transit line. She's held meetings, talked to dozens of groups about the project's benefits and she's helped secure millions in state bonding dollars for the line's planning costs.

In her role as vice chairwoman of the Minnesota Senate Transportation Committee, Kent also has great deal of background knowledge of the varying transportation needs across the state. I admire her consistent message that our state needs both a comprehensive and balanced approach when it comes to funding our roads, bridges and transit systems.

I am voting for Kent for re-election this November because she understands the transportation issues in our community, she is a well-respected member of the State Senate—and because she has proven herself a strong advocate for the entire east metro.

Nancy Remakel

Woodbury