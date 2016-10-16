He is a grassroots candidate, a hardworking individual, with no powerful political action committees behind him—just ordinary folks, like you and me, who see taxes going out of control, more light-rail boondoggles, more regulations, less individual freedom, the state trying to dictate more aspects of our life.

Turonie is a lifelong resident of Minnesota and has been a district resident for 13 years, so he knows our area. He wants to see responsible spending, accountability for all government waste, decisions made on a local level, not state, and personal freedom to make one's own choices and live as one chooses. Turonie will speak for us.

We cannot afford Ward any longer.

Betty Marquardt

Woodbury