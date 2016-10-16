LETTER: Wahlgren explains why she would be a good senator

The bigger the challenge, the more energized I get.

The Minnesota Legislature faces real-world problems that have substantial impacts on families throughout Minnesota, like our health care system, education, and tax policy. These are also incredibly complex puzzles.

To solve them, we need people who can truly consider the vast multitude of specific issues, perspectives and needs—in other words, the puzzle pieces—and then work and work and work to put those pieces together in a way that makes things better for everyone.

I'm running for office because we have huge, society-wide puzzles to solve, and I can help.

Too often, politicians see issues as a zero-sum game, where if someone wins, someone else must lose.

That's a mistake!

These are puzzles with far more than just two sides. We should not create winners and losers. Solving a puzzle means finding a comprehensive solution — that works from all angles. That's what I can do.

I know I won't be able to solve these puzzles by myself. No one can. But given my nature, background, training and 20-plus years of experience, I can serve us particularly well on the team.

I would sincerely appreciate your vote, and the opportunity to serve our community.

Sharna Wahlgren

Maplewood