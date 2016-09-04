LETTER: Another extravagant venture by City Council
I have a question for the Woodbury City Council: What color is the sky in your world?
Spending thousands and thousands of dollars to upgrade the council chambers, that includes $60,000 for bulletproof glass, shows just how out of touch you are with your residents. You already have a huge rainy-day fund indicating you are way overtaxing the property owners.
It's time to fix the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system and forget the other upgrades. We can't afford any more extravagant government spending.
Steve Ellenwood
Woodbury