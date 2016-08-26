It's no secret, getting a degree or postsecondary credential is a necessity for finding a good job in today's economy, but many employers are demanding more.

They want employers who are career-ready, equipped with the hands-on skills they need to hit the ground running. However, many are finding there is a skills gap. According to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, employers spend $177 billion on formal training annually and an additional $413 billion on informal on-the-job training. This emphasis that there's not only a place but a need for career colleges in higher education.

Career colleges, like Globe University right here in Woodbury, work daily to fill that gap between education and employment by training students with relevant, hands-on skills in specific career fields. The contribution of career colleges and universities can't be disregarded as policymakers look to invigorate the middle class through higher education.

Career colleges and universities are designed to train the students who are a little older, working full-time, supporting families, and in need of flexible career training. These "non-traditional students" are quickly becoming the norm in higher education, which is why colleges and universities like Globe University serve a critical role for families and businesses in our communities.

We offer programs in fields where skilled employees are needed most — areas like health and wellness, business, accounting, information technology, mechanical engineering, paralegal, and veterinary technology. Our students gain the skills necessary to compete in the 21st-century economy. Equipped with the career education they received at Globe University, our graduates matter to employers, consumers, and the greater economy of Woodbury and our state.

Charles Buehler

Campus Director

Globe University — Woodbury & Online