LETTER: I enjoyed teaching 29 years of driver's ed
Thank you to all the students and parents of District 833 whom I've had the privilege to work with over the past 29 years. It has been a rare opportunity for someone, just by luck, to fall into an opportunity where I was qualified, available and wise enough to accept the opportunity. I feel disappointed that the program has ended, but change is part of life. Not for me, because 40 years in this profession is probably enough, but for those young people who will no longer have the opportunity to experience this wonderful driver education program.
When Terry Suneson, program director for the District 833 driver education program for the last 30 years, asked me to join his program as an instructor, I had no idea what a high-level program I was having the opportunity to join. A four-phase program (classroom, simulation, range and behind the wheel) recognized throughout the country for its quality and the highly skilled instructors and students I would be working with. What a great 29 years it has been and I feel truly blessed for having had this wonderful opportunity. Thanks for the wonderful memories.
Doug Riles
Hastings
Editor's note: District 833 Community Education provides registration and oversight for the driver education program, but in January 2016 started contracting with Safeway Driving School for classroom and behind-the-wheel instruction.