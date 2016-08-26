LETTER: I enjoyed teaching 29 years of driver's ed

Thank you to all the students and parents of District 833 whom I've had the privilege to work with over the past 29 years. It has been a rare opportunity for someone, just by luck, to fall into an opportunity where I was qualified, available and wise enough to accept the opportunity. I feel disappointed that the program has ended, but change is part of life. Not for me, because 40 years in this profession is probably enough, but for those young people who will no longer have the opportunity to experience this wonderful driver education program.