Hundreds of fans filled the stands at the Tartan boys' basketball home opener. Coach K was honored for his induction into the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Former players, coaches and referees gathered for a photo with the coach before tipoff. He also celebrated his 500th career win.

To show their support, nearly 70 students and staff purchased Coach K kits, featuring a "Got Coach K?" T-shirt, a Coach K face on a stick featuring his signature mustache, and a fake mustache to wear during the game.

Coach K has an overall record of 500-241, one state title (2000), 19 seasons where he has brought teams to over 20 wins, secured eight conference titles, landed nine section championships, and is a nine-time section coach of the year. This is his 37th year as a head coach.

In addition to basketball, he spent 12 years as an assistant football coach. A former Tartan graduate himself, he has served as a teacher in the district for 29 years.

Coach K's desire to make a difference in the community where he grew up and lives is evident. This year, as of Jan. 18, the boys' basketball team is 10-1 and beat Forest Lake in the championship of the Tartan Holiday Tournament. He attributes the team's success to the quality of student athletes he has had the opportunity to work with and believes they deserve a set of expectations that will help them be the best they can be.

Stay up to date with the positive stories and exciting activities taking place throughout the district by following District 622 on Twitter (@ISD622) or liking the Facebook page (ISD 622 North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale). Find out why we are #622Proud!