VIEWPOINT: Protect yourself from identity theft

ID theft occurs when a person uses someone else's information for fraud. Taking steps to protect your identity can reduce your risk of becoming a victim.

Common methods

Common methods in which information is stolen: There are numerous different scams and schemes thieves use to obtain people's personal information. Some of the more common methods include:

• Phishing — In a phishing scheme, identity thieves pose as a trusted corporation or government entity to obtain personal or financial information.

• Hacking — Hackers may attempt to download harmful malware or spyware on your computer to sift through information you may file electronically. This malware or spyware can be downloaded by visiting insecure websites, clicking dangerous links, or opening attachments from unknown e-mail senders.

• Stolen records and dumpster diving — Financial statements, medical information, or checks sent by mail contain sensitive information that identity thieves misuse.

• Card skimming — Some of the largest cases of ID theft in the U.S. occurred through card skimming, in which thieves electronically capture and store the details stored in a card's magnetic strip.

Protect yourself

How to protect yourself against ID theft: You can take several steps to protect yourself from ID theft, some of which include the following:

• Monitor your credit report — You can obtain a free copy of your credit report from the credit bureaus once every year online at annualcreditreport.com, by calling 877-322-8228, or by writing to: Annual Credit Report Request Service, P.O. Box 105281, Atlanta GA 30348-5281.

• Monitor your financial statements — Carefully review your credit card and bank account statements each month for unauthorized charges or fraudulent use.

• Protect your information — Store documents that contain sensitive information in a secure location. You may ask each credit bureau to place a "fraud alert" in your file to require creditors to contact you before a new account is opened in your name. You may contact the credit bureaus to place a fraud alert in your file as follows: Equifax, 800-525-6285; TransUnion, 800-680-7289; Experian: 888-397-3742.

• Shred and delete sensitive documents — Before you dispose of documents that contain sensitive information (credit card or bank statements, et cetera), shred them. You can opt out of prescreened credit card offers online at optoutprescreen.com or by calling 888-567-8688. When disposing of electronic devices, make sure they are wiped clean of any personal information that may be stored on them.

• Secure electronic devices and online accounts — Hackers try to get at people's information by accessing it directly from their devices or from websites. Make sure your devices have security software, such as a firewall and antivirus protection that is up-to-date. Create strong, unique passwords for your devices and online accounts, and log off when you are done. Encrypt and password protect your home Wi-Fi, and avoid using public WiFi to access accounts or make online purchases.

Lori Swanson is the Minnesota Attorney General. She can be reached at 651-296-3353 or attorney.general@ag.state.mn.us.