VIEWPOINT: Presidential pardons -- common and irrevocable

The U.S. Constitution provides that the president, "... shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment ..." There is a lot packed into those 19 words.

First, reprieves and pardons are different.

Reprieves apply when someone has been convicted and sentenced for a criminal offense. A reprieve reduces or suspends any further punishment. For example, if someone had served three years of a 10-year federal criminal sentence, a presidential reprieve could reduce the sentence or suspend it altogether. Reprieving a sentence is sometimes described as having a sentenced commuted.

While a reprieve reduces or removes a punishment, it does not erase the conviction from a person's record. A felony conviction means that, at least for some period of time, the person will lose certain civil rights such as the right to vote, serve on a jury, or own a firearm.

A pardon is more extensive.

It erases both the sentence and the conviction. It also restores all lost civil rights. Pardons can be granted either after a conviction has occurred or at any time before conviction. Recall that President Ford granted President Nixon a "full, free, and absolute pardon ... for all offenses against the United States." This happened before any criminal prosecution had formally commenced.

While the presidential pardon power is extensive, there are limitations.

First, they only extend to federal crimes, not state crimes.

Second, a presidential pardon can't stop an impeachment proceeding in Congress. This check on executive power prevents a President from stopping any impeachment proceedings.

Third, pardons only deal with actions that have already taken place. A President can't forgive future actions.

Finally, they only deal with criminal cases. Pardons can't absolve someone from civil liability or change someone's legal status.

Other than the several restrictions noted, presidential pardons are an absolute and unreviewable exercise of power. Presidents are not required to give reasons for pardons. Neither Congress, nor anyone else, unhappy with a pardon has any legal recourse. Courts will not review and cannot overturn pardons that comply with the Constitution.

While a pardon is absolute, a 1915 U.S. Supreme Court decision suggests that a pardon carries with it a an implied acknowledgment of guilt and that the acceptance of a pardon carries with it an implied confession of guilt.

Nearly all Presidents have issued pardons. George Washington pardoned 16 people. FDR issued the most with 3,687. Pardons are like many governmental actions. Those who agree with them believe they represent a wise use of presidential authority. Those who disagree often believe that they represent an abuse of power.

Gregory Galler is chambered in Washington County. If you have a general question about the law or courts for Judge Galler, send your question to the editor of this newspaper. Learn more about Judge Galler or listen to a podcast of his columns at judgegreggaller.com.