VIEWPOINT: Your rights when paying with plastic

Credit cards

Lost or stolen cards. A federal law called the Fair Credit Billing Act (FCBA) says that if you report a credit card lost or stolen before it is used, you cannot be held responsible for any unauthorized charges. If someone steals your physical card — not just the number — and uses it before you report the card stolen, you are only liable for $50 of unauthorized charges. If a thief just steals the number, you are not liable for any unauthorized use.

Undelivered and defective merchandise or services. If a product that you paid for by credit card is never delivered, damaged or defective, or if your credit card statement contains other errors, you may be able to dispute the charges with your credit card company. If you are unable to resolve the problem with the merchant or service provider, send a written complaint to your credit card company at the address it provides for billing inquiries within 60 days of receiving your statement containing the error. Be sure to include your name, address, account number, and a description of your concerns in your written complaint. Your credit card company must then resolve the dispute within 90 days of receiving your complaint.

Debit cards

Lost or stolen cards. Under the federal Electronic Fund Transfer Act your liability depends on how quickly you report the lost or stolen card.

If you report a lost or stolen card:

• before the card is used fraudulently, you're not responsible for any unauthorized charges;

• within two business days, you are responsible for no more than $50;

• after two business days, you may be responsible for as much as $500;

• more than 60 days after receiving a statement that reflects the unauthorized use, you may face unlimited liability.

If a thief just steals your debit card number, you are not liable for any unauthorized charges if you make a report within 60 days after receiving a statement that reflects the unauthorized use.

Unsatisfactory merchandise or services. If you purchase unsatisfactory goods or services with a debit card, you usually don't have the right to stop payment or dispute the charge. In this case, using a debit card is just like paying with cash. Your financial institution may offer greater protections than those required by federal law.

Other tips:

• Keep your financial institution's contact information someplace safe. There's often a 24-hour, toll-free number on the back of your card and your card statements to call if your card is ever lost/stolen.

• Contact the credit bureaus and check your credit reports to ensure that no other financial fraud or identity theft occurred. You may want to place a freeze on your credit report, which prevents thieves from accessing your credit history and obtaining credit cards or loans in your name.

• Send written notice of a lost or stolen card to the financial institution in addition to calling.

For more information or to file a complaint, please call the Minnesota Attorney General's Office at 800-657-3787 or 651-296-3533.

Lori Swanson is the Minnesota Attorney General. She can be reached at 651-296-3353 or attorney.general@ag.state.mn.us.