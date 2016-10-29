VIEWPOINT: Educators' promises more than words

We also are implementing our new strategic plan, "Together we are SoWashCo," with the focus on two objective areas we believe will make a significant difference for every student. The objectives focus on personalized learning and climate and culture. Both objectives will work together to create an optimal learning environment where all our students can succeed and thrive.

Our strategic plan is our promise to you as a community of the commitments we are making to improve the education we deliver to our students. I have been thinking a great deal about promises and commitments as we think about the course of our district during the six-year life of the plan. We live and work under two types of promises and commitments: our personal promises and commitments and our professional ones. I believe as educators our personal and professional commitments blend. We have chosen education as a profession, but our personal lives are transformed because of our commitment to helping young people learn and grow.

This summer at the Aspen Ideas Festival, author and New York Times columnist David Brooks spoke about how we make commitments and how these commitments shape our lives. He presented many powerful ideas, but one quote was particularly poignant as I think about educators. The quote was: "Our inner natures are formed by our outer promises." Brooks explains when we make a promise, particularly a long-term promise as we do when we choose to spend our lives with another person or when we choose certain professions, we grow into different people. The profession of education is more than a job; it is a vocation. It takes commitment to stay with it for years and to perfect the science and art of teaching. When we promise to serve and commit to education, our inner nature, as Brooks points out, is forever changed. I am sharing the content of Brooks' talk because I believe it highlights the importance we place on achieving the goals we have for all our students by charting the course outlined in our strategic objectives. It underscores the emotion and heart our educators invest in our students.

As Brooks expanded on his thoughts, he outlined two aspects needed to make long-term commitments. The first is love. We need to fall in love with someone or something to truly make a lasting commitment. The second element is what I would categorize as meaning or purpose. As educators, we fall in love with learning and the desire to help others learn. The love needed to commit comes early for some of us. We all know teachers who can vividly remember playing teacher as children. It may come later for others who fall in love with education as their own education and interests unfold. I like the word love, not only because it is a true descriptor of how and why we go into education, but also because the essence of love means expanding our focus away from our individual goals to an unselfish focus on helping and taking care of others. For educators, the meaning or purpose of education is not hard to articulate. Helping children learn and have the ability to succeed in life is a powerful purpose and cements the commitment to the profession.

I believe the ideas presented by David Brooks are worth contemplating in our personal lives but also underscore why the promises we make as educators are more than words. Our district promises are shaped by our minds but originate from our hearts. Our strategic plan can be found on our district website, sowashco.org, by scrolling over "About District 833" and then clicking on "School Board" and then "Strategic Planning." My personal promise is to provide a place for your children to attend a school where we know them personally and care about them as if they were our own kids.

Keith Jacobus is the superintendent of South Washington County Schools.