A Brief History of WCHS

The Washington County Historical Society was organized in April 1934 by individuals from around the county. The nonprofit's mission to preserve, collect and disseminate the history of one of Minnesota's first counties was the focus — and was applauded throughout the county and the state of Minnesota.

WCHS started out in a small room in the Stillwater Public Library, but through the efforts of Minnesota state Sen. Karl Neumeier, WCHS was able to purchase the old Warden's House on North Main Street in Stillwater from the state in 1941. The 1853 building became the headquarters for the organization and opened as the second "house museum" in Minnesota. It continues to operate as a museum dedicated to the history of Washington County.

As the organization grew, so did the demands upon it.

Acknowledging these demands, the Washington County commissioners supported the mission by an annual grant of funds to help WCHS take care of the artifacts and be able to tell the stories of Washington County to the local students, visitors and those seeking information about their families.

In the 1970s the organization grew by the purchase of the Hay Lake School from the Forest Lake school district. A short time later, the Johannes Erickson Log House was moved onto the school property and both became museums — a portal to our past — for locals and visitors alike. By 1980, the Warden's House Museum, the Hay Lake School and the Erickson Log House were all listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The growth of the organization over the years, in properties as well as visitors, also meant a need for more support. Clearly seeing the value in the history of Washington County, the county commissioners also raised the annual support to the organization as the budget grew.

The decades of the 1980s and 1990s saw a tremendous growth in the organization culminating with the construc­tion of a replica of the former carriage house behind the Warden's House Museum. This building was able to handle some of the larger artifacts that had been stored outside or at other sites not belonging to WCHS. Also, it gave WCHS its first temperature-controlled rooms to properly store photographs, documents and textiles — collections that have again grown beyond capacity of the organization to maange properly.

At the same time, the schools in the county's com­munities were teaching more local history and, along with that, visits by students went from hundreds a season to thousands, putting more stress on the mostly volunteer staff of the organization.

The county continued to support the mission of WCHS, increasing the grant ever so slightly each year to allow some paid, professional staff to be hired and to bring the organization into the 21st century. But by 2001, the county commissioners had other ideas about the value of WCHS to the county, and soon began the biggest challenge to the organization's success.

County withdraws support

Then-commissioners Myra Peterson and Dick Stafford believed that history was not a core function of government and that eliminating funding for WCHS was more common sense, even though all other counties in Minnesota supported their respective county historical societies.

The decision made in 2001 was that WCHS would lose 20 percent of its annual assistance each year for five years and thereafter would receive no assistance from the county.

Editorials swiftly appeared in local newspapers denouncing the decision by the county board.

"We find it odd that a county so rich in history doesn't want to support its historical society," the Stillwater Courier editor wrote, "a group that not only owns and operates two museums on behalf of all residents of Washington County but also maintains archives, artifacts, a research library and provides other services for residents."

Headlines such as "Penny wise, pound foolish," and "Historical Society is worth the cost" didn't sway the commissioners. For five years the grant was reduced. By 2006 WCHS became, and still remains, the only county historical society in Minnesota that receives no annual assistance from its county.

WCHS meets challenge

After elimination of support by the county leaders, WCHS could have left the fight to preserve county, state, local, family and business history to someone else.

That didn't happen.

For the past decade WCHS has met the challenge that was presented and has moved forward. Membership in the organization has more than doubled, 10 history books and two documentaries have been produced, buildings have been preserved, collections have increased and been properly preserved, and annual visitation is growing an average of 10 percent annually.

WCHS publishes an expanded quarterly newsletter and a bi-monthly electronic newsletter, has a newly designed website that features online exhibits, and is a publisher of local history books and pamphlets.

In 2013, WCHS purchased a building in Stillwater that will eventually house the new Washington County Heritage Center, which will showcase county and state history, have space for exhibits and historical research, and provide adequate climate-controlled storage.

Last year WCHS rescued the historic William T. Boutwell homestead in Stillwater Township. Demolition of the house had already begun, making preservation and renovation all the more costly.

This April WCHS added the Eder School, an 1888 one-room school in Oakdale, to its museum and programming sites.

On two occasions since 2006 the county leaders have helped fund a project for WCHS. First, they helped with the cost of the publication of a new county history book in 2008. In 2013 the county assisted again with a small grant to help with the acquisition of a building for the organization's future Heritage Center.

If we don't do it, who will?

The county board staff and commissioners today still seem to resist providing financial assistance to preserve Washington County's heritage.

The Washington County Poor Farm Cemetery sits neglected by the county and the Historic Courthouse has endured a recent stint as a private commercial site, with great detriment to the building.

County records that would otherwise have gone into storage or been destroyed have been given to WCHS to archive and make available to the public, but without the necessary funding for their preservation.

It is to be hoped that someday the leaders of Washington County will embrace the purpose of WCHS and also be able to see that knowing our past provides a roadmap to our future.

Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society in Stillwater.