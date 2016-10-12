VIEWPOINT: Are selfies in the voting booth illegal?

These laws vary state by state and, in some states, it's unclear if selfies are banned. United Press International (UPI) reported on Sept. 14 about a federal action against a law banning selfies:

"(A) federal appeals court will consider (on Sept. 13) whether the government can bar people from taking pictures of their ballots in voting booths.

"The First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston will hear arguments ... whether it is a violation of free expression or a way to prevent fraud.

"New Hampshire became the first state to prohibit ballot selfies in 2014. The law makes it a crime, punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, for voters to take pictures of their ballots and post them on social media. The law was blocked a year ago by a federal judge, and the state appealed. This law was amended from one in 1979 that makes it illegal for a voter to show a ballot to someone else with the intention of disclosing how the person plans to vote. ...

"Three New Hampshire residents, who are challenging the law, took selfies as they voted, including writing in the name of his dog who had died a few days earlier for the U.S. Senate. ...

"Taking photos of marked ballots in the voting booth and posting them to social media 'is a powerful form of political speech that conveys various constitutionally protected messages that have no relationship to vote buying or voter coercion,' said Gilles Bissonnette of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, representing the challengers."

It is probably unethical for me as a judge to take a stab at whether Minnesota law makes selfies in the polling place illegal, so I will simply convey what is published on the Minnesota Secretary of State's website; I'm giving no opinion as to the accuracy of that information.

"Do not enter a polling place unless you are authorized. Only authorized people are allowed inside a polling place during voting hours, such as voters and their minor children, poll workers and someone assisting a voter. People may not gather or linger in the polling place or within 100 feet of the building. For a complete list of who's allowed inside, see Minnesota Statutes 204C.06.

"Do not campaign in or near the polling place. You have the right to vote without anyone in the polling place trying to influence your vote. No one can campaign inside the polling place or within 100 feet of the building. If the polling place is on public property, no one can campaign anywhere on the property, even beyond 100 feet. However, the prohibition of signs and campaign materials within 100 feet does not apply to adjacent private property.

"Do not wear political materials. You cannot display political T-shirts, buttons or literature in the polling place. You will need to either cover up or remove these items while in the polling place.

"Taking photos is discouraged. There is no law that strictly prohibits taking photos or videos in the polling place to record your own voting experience. However, the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State discourages this activity for the following reasons:

• "Voters have a right to privacy, both as to how an individual has voted as well as whether or not an individual has voted. Either or both of these could be compromised by pictures or video. In addition, other voters' objections to being photographed could lead to disruptions within the polling place.

• "When voter turnout is high there may be lines and polling places may be crowded. Voters have a right to take the time they need to vote, but should not take extra time to take pictures.

• "In addition, Minnesota Statutes 204C.17 and Minnesota Statutes 204C.18 prohibit voters from showing their marked ballot to others. Taking photographs or video of your own marked ballot could violate this prohibition."

The initial interpretation of the law would likely be decided by a duly-appointed election judge, a citizen and not a currently sitting district court judge.

Election judges respond to complaints about politicking within the zone of the polling place. If they cannot resolve the dispute to the satisfaction of the complainant and alleged violator, the dispute may be brought to a district court judge who is not on the ballot at that time. In my experience this is a rarity.

In this election cycle, one should not be surprised if there are more complaints than normal. For example, we may see voters entering the polling place wearing T-shirts, hats, or buttons supporting a particular candidate. Two years ago, at my polling place, I saw that someone had written in chalk on the sidewalk bordering the polling place that one should vote for X, his or her favorite candidate in the election.

We Americans treasure our right to vote and want the voting process to be fair and within the requirements of the law. If you see a possible violation, you should seriously consider reporting it to the election judges.

Steve Halsey is chambered in Wright County District Court in Buffalo. Halsey is the host of "The District Court Show" on local cable TV public access channels throughout the Tenth Judicial District. Excerpts can be viewed at qctv.org/ districtcourtshow. Halsey may also be heard on "Legal Happenings" on KRWC 1360 AM (Buffalo) at 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays.