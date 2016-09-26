VIEWPOINT: Get the facts about reverse mortgages

For many senior citizens, their homes are the most valuable asset they own. Some companies market the "reverse mortgage" as a way for seniors to convert this equity into cash to pay their bills or supplement their income.

A reverse mortgage is a loan that allows qualifying homeowners to borrow against the equity in their home, which may be paid out in cash installments or one lump sum. The loan is generally repaid when the borrower moves or passes away.

To qualify for a federally insured reverse mortgage, you must be at least 62 years old and live in your home. Before approving you for a loan, lenders are required to conduct a "financial assessment" to determine your ability and willingness to pay the costs associated with your home (for example, property taxes and home insurance). This is typically done by reviewing your credit report and comparing your income and expenses.

The amount of money you may borrow through a reverse mortgage varies based on several factors. The less you owe on your current mortgage, the more you can borrow through a reverse mortgage. Depending on your financial assessment, a lender may require you to set aside funds from the proceeds of the loan to pay for expenses associated with your home.

The amount you owe on a reverse mortgage grows the longer you live in your home. Interest charges are added to the amount of the loan each day that you hold it, so the total amount you owe may substantially grow over time.

When you take out a federally insured reverse mortgage, you or your estate will not owe more than your home is worth when the loan is repaid. The reverse mortgage may grow to equal the value of your home. Because you still own your home, you are responsible to pay the property taxes, insurance, and costs of upkeep to your home. Some people who take out a reverse mortgage can lose their home if they can't afford the taxes, upkeep, and insurance.

If you are considering a reverse mortgage, consider whether it is suitable given your circumstances or if there are other options that may be better for you.

Review costs and fees. Reverse mortgages may be costly. Lenders sometimes charge up front origination fees and closing costs, so be sure to shop around for the best price.

Beware of sales gimmicks. Beware of anyone who tries to sell you something and suggests you pay for it with a reverse mortgage. Lenders, brokers, or originators can't require you to buy an annuity, investment, life insurance, or a long-term care insurance product as a condition of obtaining a reverse mortgage loan.

Beware of fear tactics. Be skeptical of agents who use fear of going into a nursing home or running out of money to sell you a reverse mortgage. Beware of lenders or agents who falsely tell you that the government has somehow endorsed the sale of reverse mortgages.

Get legitimate help. The law requires you to undergo counseling before you are sold a reverse mortgage. Some counseling is just over the telephone and may be by someone who is paid by the lender. Because a reverse mortgage is a complicated product and can have serious financial consequences, you should consult an independent attorney or trusted advisor before you enter into the transaction.

You have a right to cancel. Under state law, there is a seven-day "cooling-off period" once a borrower has accepted, in writing, the lender's offer, during which the loan cannot close and the borrower can still walk away. Under federal law, borrowers then have a right to cancel a reverse mortgage within three business days by notifying the lender in writing. The lender has 20 days after you cancel to return your money you paid for financing.

Lori Swanson is the Minnesota Attorney General. She can be reached at 651-296-3353 or attorney.general@ag.state.mn.us.