VIEWPOINT: Behave in such a way that we don't harm anyone

There has been a lot in the news recently about the idea of negligence. Negligence is a fancy way of saying that someone has fallen below an expected standard of behavior. The law often refers to it as a standard of care.

The word negligence has the same origin as the word neglect. If someone neglects a legal duty then they are negligent. Negligence is also sometimes described as carelessness. It all relates to whether or not a person has complied with a legally imposed standard of care.

Negligence can be broken down into two main categories: ordinary negligence and gross negligence.

Ordinary negligence (or carelessness) incorporates what is known as the ordinary reasonable person standard. In short, it asks: "What would an ordinarily reasonable person do in similar circumstances?" Examples of ordinary negligence are frequently seen in court. Many relate to car crashes.

For example, a plaintiff in a personal injury case involving a car crash might try to prove the defendant's negligence by presenting evidence that the defendant was speeding, failed to stop at a red light, failed to signal a lane change, or was texting while driving. The jury decides negligence by determining whether or not the defendant's driving was consistent with how an ordinarily reasonable person would have been driving in similar circumstances.

Gross negligence takes the idea to a much higher level. The word "gross" refers to something that is glaring, flagrant, or shameful. It is sometimes described as extremely careless or extremely dangerous behavior. One legal source describes it as "the failure to exercise even the slightest amount of care."

In the car crash example above, consider if the driver was speeding, through a red light, while changing lanes without signaling, and while texting. Most people would likely consider that to be a glaring, flagrant or shameful example of negligent or careless behavior.

Ordinary negligence normally arises from basic carelessness.

Gross negligence typically demonstrates a willful or reckless disregard of whether or not someone else is likely to be harmed.

Negligence can also subject a person to criminal prosecution. On the misdemeanor level, negligent driving is made illegal with the synonymous charge of careless driving. It means operating a vehicle in a manner that it is likely to endanger person or property. A person commits a felony if they have engaged in grossly negligent driving behavior that seriously injures or kills another person.

Negligence and gross negligence don't apply only to driving conduct. They are also the standards used to measure an almost limitless number of legally recognized standards of behavior.

Both negligence and gross negligence frequently present situations where someone is either distracted or so focused on themselves that they do not recognize or care if others may be harmed. The law related to negligence recognizes that we all have a continuing legal duty to behave in such a way that we don't harm or endanger someone else through neglectful conduct.

