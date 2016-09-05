VIEWPOINT: Assume the positive as new year begins

We are just a few days away from the first day of the school year. As an educator, I love the fall and the start to a new school year. I am enthused and optimistic about the potential we have to help our students succeed. I wish everyone would return with the unbridled enthusiasm of our kindergarten students, but sometimes that is not the case.

For some students and staff, the anticipation comes with a mix of excitement and apprehension. For students, the excitement comes from the thought of seeing friends, starting a new level of schooling or what new things they will learn and experience throughout the year. The apprehension for students can come from the fear of having a new teacher, class, school or the amount of schoolwork they will face and whether they feel confident in meeting academic expectations. Some of our staff may also be starting with some apprehension. More than 300 people were hired during the summer and are encountering a new and exciting situation, and some employees are shifting into positions that are new to them.

These concerns and fears are normal and manageable, but can also create misperceptions and inaccurate conclusions about the upcoming year. We have a tendency to overestimate how good or how bad a given situation will be as we imagine the future. It is a normal process of how our brain functions but it can create undue anxiety and inaccurate assumptions about the future. The problem is compounded if we do not have complete or accurate information. Because we can't predict the future and may not have correct information, we fill in the blanks by drawing conclusions that are not based on reality. This may sound terrible but is easily addressed and corrected if we keep our minds open. We can "stay curious," as our director of human resources frequently states. That will help us avoid the common trap of jumping to inaccurate conclusions.

As the summer concludes, parents can help students alleviate their anxiety and address concerns by talking about what they think the new the school year will be like. Surfacing beliefs that are not founded on factual information will allow you as a parent to discuss concerns and provide information to refute ideas based on assumptions. A conversation will give you an opportunity to help your child focus on the positive aspects of the new year, the excitement of learning and the enjoyment of success in the classroom. For adults we need to challenge our thinking as well and reflect on what do we actually know to be facts about the situation and where the information is from. Having someone to discuss an issue with is very helpful for us as adults, just as it is for our kids.

It is not hard in our system to focus on the positive and assume good things. We have outstanding students who are great thinkers and individuals. We have a supportive community that has helped us grow into a district of excellence. We have staff members committed to doing their very best for our students. For me, being an educator is the most rewarding and wonderful profession I can imagine. Thinking about having our students return to school is energizing.

I am starting the new school year with heightened optimism, excitement and focus on the potential we have to help every student reach the pinnacle of their academic and social-emotional potential. We will work to help our students and staff foster curiosity about new situations and issues to help them draw the wisest and accurate conclusions; after all, that is what education is ultimately about.

On behalf of the School Board and all employees of our district, thank you for the generosity and commitment you have shown our school system through your support. We will do our very best to serve our students each and every day. We wish your family a wonderful start to the school year.

Keith Jacobus is the superintendent of South Washington County Schools.