VIEWPOINT: One year of Culver's? I can do this!

It bears mentioning again: In my opinion, there is not just one grand prize at Woodbury Days. There are a lot of grand prizes.

I know, I know, the White Bear Mitsubishi two-year, 24,000-mile lease on a 2016 Outlander Sport is the prize that's most grand. And how can anyone miss seeing the ads for it on parked cars and Woodbury Days Event Guides all over town?

As I looked through a list of grand prizes the other day I said to myself, "There are several businesses here that—being a new guy to town—I will need to try out."

My kid has participated in jiu jitsu and Woodbury Parks and Recreation's Summer Playground, so we know we want to win those prizes.

I'm pretty sure we could get a kick out of Gymboree Play & Music, about which I told my lovely wife. Her reaction was: "Wait, that's not just a kids clothes store?" Of course, it's not. They have music, art, Play & Learn, and school skills classes at the newish location in Woodbury. It's on my list of places to try. (Not to mention Mathnasium and AJ's Music Factory also offer large prizes in the city festival drawing.)

We have tried AJ's. They offered a great Lion Guard-related trial session that the kids loved.

And I love that Gymboree, for example, has a great coupon that came with my Woodbury Days button. It gives me a reason to try out the place before I win the grand prize of one or two months of free sessions for my munchkins.

There are lots of things that my family or I want to win—from Eagle Valley Golf Course, Envy Skin Clinic, Norwex, Nadia Cakes, Bebe Bella Designs, Primrose School of Woodbury, Rising Stars Gymnastics, Lunds & Byerlys, and more.

I do think I should try out a business before I go after the prize—and you should, too.

So the 6-year-old and I spend one of last week's lunch breaks at Lunds & Byerlys. What a salad bar! She had gourmet mac 'n' cheese, and I made the crab salad of my dreams. The deli eating-and-seating area was surprisingly quiet, and we enjoyed each other's company before heading to the next Summer Playground adventure.

Then the Culver's Woodbury Days coupon and that business' two grand prizes caught my eye. They go together—the coupon and the prizes.

Think of this beautiful thought: I could win a meal a week—one value basket and 1 pint of custard—for a full year! My kids could win a kids meal and custard for a year, as well. Then, Mr. Negativity almost immediately started thinking (a dangerous pastime, I know). I wondered if I could eat at the same fast food joint so often and enjoy it for a year. That's a lot of fast food.

Ask me later, because I'm going to try. Well, I'm going to try to eat there weekly, through Woodbury Days' Awesome August promotion. See, the coupon is a good one: buy one, get one. And they have cheese curds.

I tempted friend Timmy to join me in dining on the Deluxe, known as the never frozen, Midwest-raised beef layered on real Wisconsin cheese, crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, pickles, sweet red onion and our signature mayo, all on a lightly buttered, toasted bun. (Yes, I cut and paste some of that from the website. It makes the burger sound so good!) Timmy had some specifications for the chef, but I asked for the works. We both knew we would approve.

The cheese curds were new to us, and they were up to snuff, too.

So for the next few weeks, since my family of five has five coupons, I'll dine at Culver's each week. Note to self to make sure to take advantage of the many flavors of "custard of the day." Just to get a feel for what I'll need to do once I win my grand prize.

And just maybe Mitsubishi would like me to test out its grand prize before I win it, too.

Total savings earned via the Woodbury Days Button of Savings: $17.59. Woodbury Days takes place Aug. 26-28 at Ojibway Park.

Mathias Baden is the editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. He can be reached at mbaden@woodburybulletin.com.