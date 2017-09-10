Express yourself at Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival

The Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce &; Tourism Bureau in partnership with The Phipps Center for the Arts invites you to channel your creative spirit at Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival in Lakefront Park, Hudson. The festival will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.

Be inspired by the original artwork of more than 90 visual artists. Visit the event Facebook page for a preview of featured artists and updates at: https://www.facebook.com/SSCArtFest.

Experience the music of The Barley Jacks with Brian Wicklund, Good Time Willy. Nici Peper, For All Brazil and Paul Imholte.

Live demos include pottery throwing on the wheel, painting, glass lampwork bead making, weaving, henna tattoo design and raku pottery firing.

Performance artists will include living statues, juggler/magician and a hula hooping rodeo.

Channel your creativity with "The Art of..." vendors as they offer a variety of fun, free, hands-on creative activities. You may just discover your inner artist!

Visit www.DiscoverHudsonWI.com for a complete schedule of events.

Info? Contact the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau at 715-386-8411 Please, no pets, coolers or bikes allowed into the festival area. A "Doggie Day Care" will be available for furry friends hosted by Angel's Pet World.