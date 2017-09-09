Woodbury THRIVES challenge offers prizes for healthy choices

As part of its 10,000 steps challenge, Woodbury THRIVE provides participants with a challenge card listing dozens of healthy activities related to healthy eating, physical activity, mental well-being, community connections and spirituality.

Challenges on the checklist range from picking up fresh produce from the farmers market and taking a fitness class to volunteer work and meditation. Participants who complete ten challenges and turn in their cards by Oct. 26 will be eligible to win prizes.

Challenge cards are available on the Woodbury THRIVE Facebook page and for pick-up and drop off at four locations:

• Woodbury Central Park

• HealthEast Sports Center

• Woodbury Spine Wellness Center

• Woodwinds Health Campus Information Desk

The challenge will wrap up with a celebration in central park Nov. 1.

This free event is open to participants of all ages and is sponsored by the City of Woodbury, Woodbury Area Chamber of Commerce, HealthEast Care System, The Woodbury Community Foundation and Washington County Public Health and Environment.

"This will be a great opportunity to get moving and get connected with family and friends," said

Becky Kileteny, team leader with Woodbury THRIVES Healthy Lifestyles Committee. "Woodbury

THRIVES' goal is to make Woodbury the best place to live and work in the country, now and in the future."