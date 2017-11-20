Search
    Semi truck fire near Woodbury causes delays

    By Maureen McMullen Today at 12:13 p.m.
    An early-morning semi truck fire led to lane closures and delays along I-94 near Woodbury Nov. 20. Minnesota Department of Transportation image.

    A westbound lane on Interstate 94 opened again shortly before noon Monday after a truck hauling more than a ton of frozen seafood ignited early that morning.

    Lt. Tiffani Nielson with the Minnesota State Patrol said the truck's driver smelled smoke and pulled over to the shoulder near Century Avenue around 6:20 a.m.

    Flames had engulfed the trailer, which contained 2,500 pounds of frozen fish.

    Woodbury Public Safety firefighters extinguished the flames.

    There were no injuries, but the incident led to a nearly four-hour lane closure, causing traffic delays as Minnesota Department of Transportation crews helped clear the truck.

    A towing company helped move most of the frozen fish, Nielson said.

