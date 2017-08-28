About 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, the sheriff's office received a report that the man was not with the craft he had been riding, and that the craft was found floating and unattended.

Search and rescue efforts began immediately, but the man, who was not identified, was not found, the sheriff's office said in a report released late Saturday night.

A dispatcher with the sheriff's office confirmed Sunday that the search was continuing and that the Otter Tail County Public Safety Dive Team and other searchers had not located the man as of 2:30 p.m.

The Battle Lake and Henning fire departments, Henning Ambulance, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Fergus Falls Police Department responded to the scene.

---

Perham man dies in rollover crash

PERHAM, Minn. — A rural Perham man died in a rollover crash early Sunday, Aug. 27, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office reported.

The driver, Jack Januszewski, 24, 45524 440th St., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on 450th Street near Perham, the sheriff's office reported. Januszewski was the only occupant of the car, the report said.

The crash was called in to the sheriff's office about 1:07 a.m., the report said.

The Perham and New York Mills police departments, and Perham Ambulance and Fire Department, also responded to the crash scene, the report said.

---

3 injured in two-vehicle crash in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Three people were injured when a car rear-ended a minivan as the van tried to turn off Highway 59 into the Shady Hollow Flea Market on Sunday, Aug. 27, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

According to the report:

Pamela Sue Linder, 62, Fergus Falls, was driving her 2007 Dodge Caravan north on Highway 59 about 12:39 p.m., when she attempted to turn left into the flea market.

Linder's Caravan was then rear-ended by a 2009 Pontiac G6 driven by Kody Robert Anderson, 22, of Bagley.

Linder and a passenger in the van, James Alan Linder, 64, Fergus Falls, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, as did Anderson.

All three people were taken to Essentia Health St. Mary's in Detroit Lakes for treatment, the patrol reported.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office and Detroit Lakes police also responded to the accident scene.

The airbag deployed in the car, but not in the minivan, the report said. Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt, though both van occupants were seatbelted, the report said.