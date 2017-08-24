In a press release, the Supreme Court said offering live video of arguments is "an effort to increase public access to the work of the state's highest court."

The court will continue to post recorded video of oral arguments.

Both live and recorded video can be found online by visiting www.mncourts.gov/SupremeCourt.

On Monday, Aug. 28, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the Legislature's suit against the governor.

In May, Dayton line-item vetoed the Republican-controlled Legislature's two-year, $130 million funding in an attempt to get lawmakers to agree to undo some of their tax cuts.

Arguments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

---

Fargo-Moorhead pair face kidnapping charges after arrest in Kentucky

MURRAY, Ky. — A Moorhead man and a Fargo woman were arrested over the weekend in the southwest corner of Kentucky for allegedly trying to kidnap the woman's daughter with a stolen pistol.

Tara Wieland, 38, and Daniel Carlson, 19, are being held in the Calloway County Jail on multiple charges.

According to a news release from the Murray Police Department:

Officer Mike Robinson was dispatched to check on the welfare of a juvenile in a parking lot. Robinson saw the juvenile in the rear seat of an SUV as he approached Wieland in the driver's seat. Robinson noticed her trying "to conceal a pistol on her lap by covering it with her purse."

Robinson asked Wieland to put her hands on the steering wheel, but she ignored the command and tried to reach under her purse. Robinson grabbed Wieland's arm and was able to remove her from the vehicle and take her into custody "after she initially tried to drive off."

During an investigation, police were told Carlson, Wieland and the juvenile all left Moorhead a couple of days prior to come to Tennessee to kidnap Wieland's youngest daughter who is no longer in her custody.

Officers obtained information that the pistol Wieland had was reported stolen in Moorhead.

Police later learned that while in Murray, the three had broken into some vehicles. Among the items stolen was a credit card that was used for a couple of purchases.

---

Shakopee police receive tip on northern Minn. teen missing since Halloween

SHAKOPEE, Minn.—The Shakopee Police Department says it received a tip on the whereabouts of missing Cass Lake teen Jeremy Jourdain.

On a post to its Facebook page, the department said they received a tip on Tuesday that Jourdain was "seen in the 'projects' from someone claiming to be from Shakopee."

Jourdain was 17-years-old at the time of his disappearance. He was last seen the night of Oct. 31, Halloween, in the Nymore neighborhood of Bemidji.

Since his disappearance, family, friends and the Bemidji Police Department have partnered with tribal, state and federal law enforcement agencies for various ground, aerial and boat/water searches in an effort to locate him or any clue that may lead to his safe return.

Jourdain is described as a Native American male, 6'4" tall, weighing 175 lbs, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Shakopee police asked that if people see Jourdain, they should call their non-emergency number at (952) 445-1411. Anyone with information about Jourdain's whereabouts also is asked to contact Bemidji police at (218) 333-9111.

---

Woman passenger identified who died in motorcycle crash during police chase

BEMIDJI, Minn.—A Howard Lake, Minn., woman was killed after the motorcycle she was a passenger on crashed while running from police Tuesday night on Highway 89.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at about 6 p.m. on Highway 89 northwest of Bemidji after the driver of the motorcycle fled the scene after a traffic stop.

Killed in the crash was Nicole Annette Hahn of Howard Lake, the Patrol said. The driver, 34-year-old Michael Joseph Bahl of Maplewood, Minn., was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, with life-threatening injuries, the report said.

The report said it isn't known if Bahl or Hahn were wearing helmets, and the report did not indicate why Bahl fled the scene or the nature of the traffic stop.

---

White St. Cloud man sent to prison for hatchet attack on black man he didn't know

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A white St. Cloud man has been sentenced to two years in prison for a hatchet attack on a black man.

Daniel Volkers. 51. was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon motivated by bias.

Volkers confronted a black man, whom he had never met and who was sitting inside a car in a St. Cloud parking lot in March. The 45-year-old man told police he opened his car door and asked Volkers what he wanted. Volkers began shouting at the man and twice swung a weapon described as a machete or hatchet at the victim, who closed his car door to avoid getting hit, the criminal complaint said.

Volkers tried to open the door to the vehicle, telling the man he would kill him, the complaint said. Volkers eventually left, and the victim called police, describing the man who threatened him and the apartment the suspect entered afterward. The man was arrested in his apartment.

When interviewed by police, Volkers repeatedly referred to the victim using derogatory language and used a derogatory term for African Americans about 30 times in 10 minutes. Volkers has previously been convicted for terroristic threats, driving while intoxicated and violating a domestic abuse no-contact order.

---

Minnesota man facing 11th DWI charge

DULUTH—A 54-year-old Duluth man is facing his 11th DWI charge in St. Louis County.

Todd Alan Murphy was charged in State District Court on Tuesday with two counts of first-degree driving while impaired and one count each of driving after cancellation, possession of an open container and no proof of insurance. The DWI, a felony, carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and/or a $14,000 fine.

He is being held without bail in the St. Louis County Jail on a Minnesota Department of Corrections warrant.

According to the criminal complaint, Duluth police officers found Murphy slumped over at the wheel in the area of a gas station about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers noted that the vehicle was running and in drive, with its headlights on and brake lights illuminated. Officers were able to put the vehicle into park and turn it off, during which time Murphy didn't wake up or make any noises. Murphy was convicted of two DWIs in 1993, followed by convictions for gross misdemeanor DWI in 1994, 1995, 1997, 1999, 2000 and 2002, according to Minnesota court records. He was convicted of a felony DWI in 2004 and sentenced to four years in prison, followed by five years supervised probation, records show. He was again convicted of a felony DWI in 2013 and sentenced to four years in prison followed by five years probation, according to court records.

Murphy has been convicted six times of driving with a canceled driver's license in Minnesota.