The State Patrol-submitted photo placed third in the American Association of State Troopers' 2017 Best Looking Cruiser Contest with more than 16,000 "likes" on the association's Facebook page. The photo features a cruiser in front of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, home of Super Bowl LII in February 2018.

Georgia State Patrol was named 2017 America’s Best Looking Cruiser for the second year in a row, and will be featured on the cover of the calendar. West Virginia State Police came in second.

Wisconsin State Patrol did not place in the top 13.

The contest received almost 300,000 “likes” and reached 2.2 million people, according to AAST.

The 2018 calendars will be available to purchase at www.statetroopers.org beginning Oct. 1.

The top 13 finalists are: