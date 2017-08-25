What is NAMI? Find out at a picnic

NAMI is a grassroots organization which strives to improve the quality of life for people whose lives are affected by mental illness. Its purpose is to provide support, to educate and to empower individuals and families, to promote public understanding of mental illness in order to combat stigma, and to advocate at all levels of government.

Attendees will enjoy a free catered lunch with healthy meal prep learning, provided by San Pedro Cafe and Pedro's Del Este Executive Chef Luke Sawtell. Other benefits to attending include:

• Learn about the benefits of mindfulness and yoga for overall health

• Small group guided mindfulness hikes through the park trails

• Free NAMI giveaways

• Meet your local affiliate board members

• Discover resources in your community

• Learn about policy and advocacy that relates to both Minnesota and Wisconsin residents

• Help create our St. Croix Valley anti-stigma banner

If you're interested, visit www.nami-stcroixvalley.com/nami-picnic-event to register.