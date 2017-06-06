Update: Teen pronounced dead after St. Croix River drowning

A second male was pulled from the water by friends who performed CPR, the chief said. He was also taken to Hudson Hospital.

Both teens are from Oakdale, Minn., Jensen said, and are 18 or 19 years old. The chief said officers were still attempting to learn the teens’ identities.

The teens were with a group of six or seven people at the dike, at least one of whom attempted to swim to a nearby river island. That teen began to struggle in the water, prompting others to enter the water in a rescue attempt.

One of the rescuers went underwater, the chief said. One teen was saved by members of the group, but another couldn’t be found after going underwater. Jensen said the boy who later died was located by sonar after being underwater for about an hour.

Crews from Hudson, St. Croix County, Washington County and the Lower St. Croix Fire Department were among responding agencies.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of the story incorrectly listed a victim as female.