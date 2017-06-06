Hudson Police Chief Marty Jensen said the apparent drowning victim, a 19-year-old from St. Paul, was pronounced dead at about 6 p.m. at Hudson Hospital.

A second teen was pulled from the water by friends and was saved by CPR, the chief said. Jensen that that person, an 18-year-old Maplewood resident was “doing well” and recovering at Hudson Hospital.

Jensen said the teens were part of a group that had been on Hudson’s dike and attempted swimming to a nearby island.

They 19-year-old began “floundering” in the river waters, the chief said, and the 18-year-old went to help him.

Witnesses told police both teens went underwater, but the 18-year-old was rescued and pulled to shore, where an unidentified person performed CPR and resuscitated him.

Police were initially called to a report of one person having drowned. It wasn’t until officers arrived on shore that they learned the second teen was unaccounted for, Jensen said.

That prompted a call for dive teams from St. Croix and Washington counties.

Jensen said the 19-year-old was located by sonar after being underwater for about an hour.

The teens’ names were being withheld late Tuesday pending out-of-state family notification, Jensen said.

He said the river is still up after the region saw heavy rains in May. He advised would-be swimmers to use caution.

“Make sure you know your limitations,” he said.

Jensen said it’s been at least a couple years since Hudson experienced a drowning on the St. Croix.

Crews from Hudson, St. Croix County, Washington County and the Lower St. Croix Fire Department were among responding agencies.