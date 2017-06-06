Noel William Schmieg, Mentor, and Crystal Rose Scott, Crookston, were pronounced dead at the scene after hitting an approach and being thrown from an ATV about 10 p.m. Saturday on Polk County Road 12 near Mentor. They were both 34 years old.

Both were unconscious when first responders arrived and were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The accident remains under investigation.

---

Muslim student's school removal subject of complaint

APPLE VALLEY, Minn.—An advocacy group for Minnesota Muslims wants an Apple Valley High School security officer and police officer investigated for allegedly using excessive force against a female Muslim student.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR-MN, said a school security guard allegedly used excessive force against a Muslim student who was later removed from school by police and then released to a parent.

The female student was reportedly being harassed by a male student at the high school last Thursday and was called a "(expletive) terrorist."

School leaders met with the student and her family Friday and suspended her for the rest of the school year, CAIR-MN said. The organization added that it has received a dozen complaints from Muslim students at the school who feel unsafe due to the incident and others like it involving the same officer.

"We are concerned about the apparent use of excessive force in this incident and about the suspension of the Muslim student, who appears to have been a victim of bullying," Jaylani Hussein, CAIR-MN's executive director, said in a statement. "We are also concerned about the growing number of Muslim students who report feeling unsafe because of how this incident was handled by the school officers."

The student was "removed" from school because a school resource officer couldn't get the student to calm down, Francis said. The incident remains under investigation.

CAIR-MN leaders are in talks with school officials about the incident.

---

Man dies in ATV crash near Askov

ASKOV, Minn. — A 38-year-old Sturgeon Lake man died Saturday afternoon from injuries he suffered when the ATV he was operating overturned.

Patrick Auger was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident that was reported to the Pine County Sheriff's Department at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Finlayson Township, about 60 miles southwest of Duluth.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Cane Creek Road and Degerstrom Road.

Deputies and paramedics were dispatched to the scene where a nurse was conducting CPR when they arrived. Witnesses reported that Auger was attempting to negotiate a turn at the intersection when the machine left the roadway and rolled over. He suffered head injuries in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation by the Pine County Sheriff's Office and an autopsy is being conducted by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

---

Former state senator to run for U.S. House seat in southern Minnesota

OWATONNA, Minn.— A former state senator from Owatonna has announced her intention to seek the U.S. House seat in southern Minnesota now held by Tim Walz.

Vicki Jensen owns and operates an independent insurance agency in Owatonna with her husband..

The Democrat said when announcing her candidacy on Monday, "Our ability to achieve our goals as individuals, families, businesses and communities depends on our courage to work together for our future. I believe people want to send someone to Washington who tells it like it is, gets a seat at the table representing everyone, and solves problems."

Her and her husband, Trevor, have one daughter and two sons who greatly impacted her decision to get involved in politics. Daughter Miranda lives in St. Paul with her husband, Stephen. Ryan, her eldest son, lives in Northfield with his wife, Hailee. The other son, Benjamin,, just finished 7th grade at Owatonna Junior High School.

"When I served in the State Senate I advocated for farm families and fought for educational opportunities and job training, transportation improvements, health care reforms and public safety," Jensen said. "With all the uncertainty and dysfunction in Congress, we need representation from someone with roots in this district who understands the issues and works hard to ensure our rural communities don't get left behind."

The current congressman, Walz, is running for governor on the Democratic ticket..

---

Former principal sentenced to 30 days for Sam's Club theft

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The former principal of Glyndon-Felton Elementary School was sentenced in Clay County District Court on Monday, June 5, to 30 days in jail, which she will be able to serve on electronic home monitoring at her expense.

Shannon Jean Dahlberg, of Moorhead, earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of gross misdemeanor theft for stealing items from the Moorhead Sam's Club. As part of her sentence, she is to pay restitution of about $1,300.

Dahlberg said after Monday's hearing that she "apologized to all of the people I have hurt because of my actions."

Prosecutor Michael Leeser, who had asked Judge Michelle Lawson to sentence Dahlberg to jail instead of home monitoring, said he believed Dahlberg deserved time in jail because as a public official she should be held to a high standard.

Leeser also said that in listening to the statement Dahlberg made in court he did not hear a specific apology to Sam's Club.

According to court documents, Dahlberg took items from the Sam's Club on more than one occasion in 2016 by scanning low-price items at the self-checkout island and then leaving those items behind while she left the store with a cart carrying higher-priced items.

If employees at the exits counted the items in her cart, the number would match the number of items on the receipt, and she would be allowed to leave, court documents stated.

Dahlberg resigned from her principal post in early March.