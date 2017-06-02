Deputies went to the home at 7 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. A neighbor became concerned after not seeing the residents for a couple days or the usual activity at the home, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies found the door unlocked and discovered the bodies of three adults inside.

All three suffered gunshot wounds and it appears that a man fatally shot his parents before shooting himself, according to the sheriff's office. A 22 caliber semi-automatic handgun was found at the home.

The three were identified as Aaron Anthony Regnier, 27, Brian Joseph Regnier, 58, and Karen Kay Regnier, 69.

Aaron Regnier was convicted in February 2013 of two counts of possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to two years of probation on each count and completed probation earlier this year, according to Anoka County District Court records.

---

Moorhead man charged with pursuing sex with 15-year-old

BEMIDJI, Minn.-- A Moorhead man was charged with a felony Thursday after allegedly arranging to meet and have sex in Bemidji with an undercover police officer he thought was a child.

Joseph Camron Price, 28, was arrested May 30, almost a month after he began communicating with the undercover officer, according to the criminal complaint. He has been charged with one count of engaging in electronic communication relating to or describing sexual conduct with a child.

According to the criminal complaint, Bemidji officers responded to an online ad requesting "casual encounters" between men and women May 2. In an email to the person who posted the ad, police claimed to be a 15-year-old girl. The poster first said the undercover persona was too young, but kept talking via email and eventually via text messages.

"John" then allegedly arranged to meet with the person he believed was a child in Bemidji to have sex. On May 30, officers were met by a man later identified as Price.

Price is currently being held in the Beltrami County Jail. The date of his next court appearance was not immediately available.

---

Detroit Lakes 14-year-old dies after falling 50 feet of Lake Tahoe trail

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—Authorities say a 14-year-old Detroit Lakes girl died Wednesday afternoon while hiking on a trail on the west shore of Lake Tahoe in California when she fell 50 feet off a trail.

Chloe Conn had just finished the eighth grade at Detroit Lakes Middle School.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said she fell about 12:05 p.m. during a hike on the Vikingsholm Trail and suffered major injuries.

An off-duty law enforcement officer, who was also hiking in the area, began CPR on the girl before first responders arrived. Extensive life-saving measures were performed on the girl at the trail, the sheriff's office said. She was then taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Lake Tahoe is a large lake in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, straddling the border of California and Nevada.

The Vikingsholm Trail goes from a parking lot off Highway 89 at Emerald Bay down a steep one-mile trail that drops 500 feet in elevation to a Scandinavian-style home built in 1929 and known as Vikingsholm, according to the state parks website.

The sheriff's office is calling this an accidental death.

---

Man on the run charged with carving 'snitch' into another man's chest found in Washington

DULUTH, Minn.—Scott Kendrick Lindgren, who is charged with kidnapping and assaulting a teenager near Wrenshall and carving "snitch" into his chest on May 15, was arrested on Wednesday night in Vancouver, Wash.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office reported that Lindgren was arrested by the Vancouver Police Department at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday and was being held in the Clark County Jail in Washington. The Carlton County Sheriff's Office had issued an arrest warrant on Saturday for Lindgren, 21, for alleged felony threats of violence and first-degree aggravated tampering with a witness, which were the result of an investigation into Lindgren's activities since he was released on bond May 23 in the wake of the earlier charges.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office reported that arrangements will be made to bring Lindgren back to Carlton County.

Lindgren was charged earlier this month with seven felonies related to the May 15 incident at a home in Silver Brook Township. Lindgren and accomplices allegedly held a 17-year-old Duluth teen against his will, tying him to a chair and carving the word "snitch" into his chest.

The two-story home where the alleged kidnapping and assault took place was severely damaged in a fire in the early morning of May 22. No one was home at the time of the fire.