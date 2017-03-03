Woman seeks missing items

Kathy Hartmon, 62, said while storing some of her belongings at the Woodbury Baptist Church, the items found their way into a weekend rummage sale Feb. 17.

Valued at about $1,000, the items include a burgundy chair and ottoman, a computer printer, hats, scarves and an adjustable table.

Hartmon said she's more concerned with getting the chair back because she requires oxygen at night, which prevents her from sleeping while lying down.

"I can't sleep without it," she said. "I would rather just have someone return the chair because it was not supposed to be a part of the rummage sale."

Anyone with information about the items can contact Hartmon at khlooneytunes@gmail.com.