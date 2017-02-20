Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Funding needs clear for Gold Line plan

    By William Loeffler Today at 9:10 a.m.

    Washington County

    The Washington County Board was expected to vote Tuesday, Feb. 14, on a resolution of support to approve $2.5 million for the Gateway Gold Line bus-rapid transit project.

    The money represents the county's share of the $25 million cost of the project development phase for the BRT, which will run from Union Depot in downtown St. Paul through the East Side of St. Paul, Maplewood, Landfall, Oakdale and Woodbury.

    Ramsey County has approved $2.5 million for the project, while the Counties Transit Improvement Board (CTIB) is expected to approve $15 million this week.

    The county requested $5 million from the state but so far has received only $2 million. They're hoping to obtain the additional $3 million this legislative session.

    All funding sources must be identified before they apply to the New Starts federal funding program.

    "We are following the approved schedule and timeline of the Gateway Corridor Commission,"

    transportation manager Jan Lucke said. "There's several things that need to happen in order for us to apply to the FTA (Federal Funding Administration)."

    Explore related topics:NewspoliticsWashington County
    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-3435
    Advertisement
    randomness