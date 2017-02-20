Funding needs clear for Gold Line plan

The money represents the county's share of the $25 million cost of the project development phase for the BRT, which will run from Union Depot in downtown St. Paul through the East Side of St. Paul, Maplewood, Landfall, Oakdale and Woodbury.

Ramsey County has approved $2.5 million for the project, while the Counties Transit Improvement Board (CTIB) is expected to approve $15 million this week.

The county requested $5 million from the state but so far has received only $2 million. They're hoping to obtain the additional $3 million this legislative session.

All funding sources must be identified before they apply to the New Starts federal funding program.

"We are following the approved schedule and timeline of the Gateway Corridor Commission,"

transportation manager Jan Lucke said. "There's several things that need to happen in order for us to apply to the FTA (Federal Funding Administration)."