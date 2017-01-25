McCollum hosts town hall meeting in St. Paul

“Just days into President Donald Trump's administration and on the heels of a historic turnout for the Women's March in Minnesota and across America, there are many important issues on the minds of Minnesotans,” the Congresswoman said in a news release. “I hope many of my constituents will be able to attend tomorrow night and share their views with me directly.”

McCollum will meet with constituents from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Neighborhood House at the Wellstone Center (auditorium), 179 Robie St. E. in St. Paul.

She represents Minnesota’s Fourth District in the U.S. House of Representatives.