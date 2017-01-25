McCollum hosts town hall meeting in St. Paul
U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, DFL-Minn., will hold a town hall meeting tomorrow night to discuss her work in Washington and to listen to Fourth Congressional District constituents and families about the issues that matter to them.
“Just days into President Donald Trump's administration and on the heels of a historic turnout for the Women's March in Minnesota and across America, there are many important issues on the minds of Minnesotans,” the Congresswoman said in a news release. “I hope many of my constituents will be able to attend tomorrow night and share their views with me directly.”
McCollum will meet with constituents from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Neighborhood House at the Wellstone Center (auditorium), 179 Robie St. E. in St. Paul.
She represents Minnesota’s Fourth District in the U.S. House of Representatives.