Senate DFL caucus elects Kent as an assistant leader

"I look forward to working with Sen. Kent and Sen. Hayden to represent the values and needs of hardworking Minnesotans, here at the Legislature. I'm glad to have the opportunity to have two strong voices from different regions joining the discussion of important issues our caucus faces," Bakk said.

Kent represents the communities of Woodbury, Maplewood, Oakdale and Landfall. She was elected to the Senate in 2012.

Kent serves as the ranking member on the E-12 Policy Committee and has a strong background in education, transportation, and jobs and economic issues. Before her election to the Senate, Kent was a small-business owner, local education advocate, and worked in the marketing and communications industry.

"I am excited to be elected to assistant leader by my colleagues. I look forward to working as a part of this leadership team on the issues most important to Minnesotans: high-quality education, supporting a robust economy and investing in our transportation infrastructure," Kent said.

"I have the privilege of serving vibrant suburban communities, and I am pleased to have this opportunity to bring the unique perspectives of suburban communities to legislative discussions."

Hayden represents Minneapolis neighborhoods of Phillips, East Phillips, West Phillips, Ventura Village, Powderhorn, Whittier, Kingfield, Tangletown, Bryant, Field, Central, Lyndale and Regina. He was elected to the House in 2008 where he served until his election to the Senate in 2011.

Hayden serves as ranking member on the Senate Human Services Reform Finance and Policy Committee and has a strong background in health care, racial equity and economic issues.