Learn about climate change Jan. 7

"Planet Earth could turn into Venus, where we have too much greenhouse gasses. It's a planet nothing can live on," said Lewis, a Woodbury resident. "I want my children and children's children to have as good of a life as I had."

Next month, Lewis is organizing an educational meeting on climate change in Oakdale, with the goal of educating people about how climate change affects Minnesota and the world.

Lewis said she became involved in fighting climate change last summer after joining Citizens' Climate Lobby, a Washington D.C.-based advocacy group that's focused on lobbying Congress about climate change.

"My goal is to teach people about climate change so that they want to become more active and vocal about coming up with solutions," she said.

During the event, a state climate scientist will also be presenting information about changes to the earth's climate and potential issues. He will also answer questions from guests, Lewis said.

She said she hopes to also touch on regional issues that could impact the state due to climate change, such as an increase in droughts and floods that could lead to the displacement of communities.

The event will also include appetizers and a cash bar, as well as socializing and dancing afterward.

The event runs from 7-11:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Oak Marsh Golf Course, which is located at 526 N. Inwood Ave. in Oakdale.

More information about the event is available at: climatechangeinmn.eventbrite.com.