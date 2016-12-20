Stan Karwoski was sworn in as Washington County commissioner for District 2 at the Dec. 6 County Board meeting. Washington County District Court Judge Richard Ilkka administered the oath and Karwoski's wife Linda held the Bible. The former mayor of Oakdale won a special election last month to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Ted Bearth. Due to the vacancy, he was sworn in right after the results of the election were certified. Commissioners typically are sworn in during the first meeting in January. Karwoski will serve the remaining two years of the term. His district includes Oakdale, Lake Elmo, part of Woodbury and other communities.(Bulletin photo by William Loeffler)