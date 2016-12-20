Search
    Oath of office: Karowski’s swearing in restores county board to five members

    By William Loeffler Today at 12:45 p.m.

    Washington County

    Stan Karwoski was sworn in as Washington County commissioner for District 2 at the Dec. 6 County Board meeting. Washington County District Court Judge Richard Ilkka administered the oath and Karwoski's wife Linda held the Bible. The former mayor of Oakdale won a special election last month to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Ted Bearth. Due to the vacancy, he was sworn in right after the results of the election were certified. Commissioners typically are sworn in during the first meeting in January. Karwoski will serve the remaining two years of the term. His district includes Oakdale, Lake Elmo, part of Woodbury and other communities.(Bulletin photo by William Loeffler)

    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

