Schoen wins Senate District 54 seat

Schoen won 53-47 percent, according to unofficial results. He tallied 22,146 votes to Holmstadt's 19,467.

Schoen served the past four years in the House, representing District 54A, the northern and western half of the Senate district. He said he faced a new challenge in campaigning in the southern and eastern areas of the Senate district because he did not have the name familiarity that longtime lawmakers Katie Sieben and Denny McNamara have.

Schoen said he "tried to get known out there the best you can."

Still, he said of the results: "It came out pretty close to where I expected it."

A Cottage Grove police officer, Schoen gained attention in the House for his work on some gun legislation, such as a push for broader background checks; a new law meant to curb opioid overdoses; and the state's legalization of medical marijuana.

As Schoen ran in his third legislative race, Holmstadt was making her first run for the Legislature. The one-time school board candidate campaign on a smaller-government, pro-Second Amendment agenda.

Senate District 54 includes Cottage Grove, Hastings, St. Paul Park, Newport, Hastings, Afton and part of South St. Paul. Also in the district are Grey Cloud Island, Denmark and Nininger townships.

Republicans Keith Franke and Tony Jurgens captured the House District 54A and 54B seats, respectively. Schoen called both men his friends, and said they will have to "deliver for this district" because they will be in the House majority.