UPDATE: Woodbury local election results

St. Paul DFL incumbent Betty McCollum has won re-election over Roseville Republican newcomer Greg Ryan and Maplewood Legal Marijuana Now newcomer Susan Prendergast Sindt in U.S. Congressional District 4 (includes Woodbury and Afton). McCollum received 57 percent of the vote, Ryan 35 percent and Sindt 8 percent, with all precincts reporting.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Voters passed a referendum in North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale School District (622). Result: 55 percent yes, 45 percent no, with all precincts reporting.

Incumbent Nancy L. Livingston of North St. Paul, 18 percent, incumbent Theresa Augé of Oakdale, 16 percent, incumbent Steve Hunt of North St. Paul, 15 percent, incumbent Becky Neve of Maplewood, 14 percent, have won seats on the District 622 School Board (includes a portion of northwest Woodbury). Other candidates' tallies: challenger Crystal Coleman of Oakdale, 14 percent; challenger Danny Porter of Maplewood, 12 percent; and challenger Richard Bennett of Maplewood, 11 percent. All precincts are reporting.

Challenger Sarah Stivland of Stillwater, 17 percent, incumbent Michael B. Ptacek of Stillwater, 17 percent, and challenger Jennifer Pelletier of Lake Elmo, 14 percent, have won seats on the Stillwater Area (District 834) School Board (includes a portion of northeast Woodbury). Other candidates' tallies: challenger Chad H. Gamradt of Stillwater, 12 percent; incumbent Amy B. Burback of Stillwater, 11 percent; challenger Robert Craggs of Lakeland, 8 percent; challenger Donald G. Hovland of Oak Park Heights, 7 percent; challenger Tom DeGree of Lake Elmo, 6 percent; challenger Michelle Deziel of Lake Elmo, 5 percent; and challenger Jerry Clark of Stillwater, 4 percent. All precincts are reporting.

COUNTY BOARD

Stan Karwoski of Oakdale beat fellow newcomer Cheryl Anderson of Birchwood Village 55 percent to 44 percent in the Washington County Commissioner District 2 special election (includes a portion of northwest Woodbury). All precincts are reporting.

Incumbent Gary Kriesel of Stillwater won 72 percent to 28 percent against challenger David A. Beaudet of Stillwater in Washington County Commissioner District 3 (includes Afton). All precincts are reporting.

Incumbent Fran Miron of Hugo has taken an early lead in Washington County Commissioner District 1, with 69 percent of the vote. Challenger Ed Eigner of Forest Lake follows with 30 percent. All precincts are reporting.

Unopposed incumbent Lisa Weik of Woodbury was re-elected in Washington County Commissioner District 5 (includes most of Woodbury). She earned 99 percent of the votes, with all precincts reporting.

STATE LEGISLATURE

Incumbent Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury fended off challenger Sharna Wahlgren, R-Maplewood, 50.38 percent to 49.51 percent, with all precincts reporting in Minnesota Senate District 53 (includes Woodbury). All precincts are reporting.

Incumbent JoAnn Ward, DFL-Woodbury, won 59 percent to 40 percent against challenger Andy Turonie, R-Maplewood, in Minnesota House of Representatives District 53A (includes a portion of northwest Woodbury). All precincts are reporting.

Incumbent Kelly Fenton, R-Woodbury, won 56 percent to 44 percent against challenger Alberder Gillespie, DFL-Woodbury, in Minnesota House of Representatives District 53B (includes a portion of southeast Woodbury). All precincts are reporting.

Incumbent Dan Schoen, DFL-St. Paul Park, won 53 percent to 47 percent against challenger Leilani Holmstadt, R-Cottage Grove, in Minnesota Senate District 54 (includes Afton). All precincts are reporting.

Tony Jurgens, R-Cottage Grove, won 55 percent to 45 percent against fellow newcomer Don Slaten, DFL-Hastings, in Minnesota House of Representatives District 54B (includes Afton). All precincts are reporting.

CITIES AND TOWNSHIP

Incumbent Amy Scoggins received 28 percent of the vote and challenger Andrea Date 16 percent to earn seats on the Woodbury City Council. Other candidates' vote tallies: challenger Bill Braun, 12 percent; challenger Joseph Hernandez, 9 percent; challenger B. Timothy Swanson, 8 percent; challenger Tom Owens, 8 percent; challenger Edward Nemetz, 5 percent; challenger John J. Jarrett, 5 percent; challenger Mike Tiller, 4 percent; and challenger C. Mike Litgen, 3 percent. All precincts are reporting.

Incumbent Afton Mayor Richard Bend was unopposed and received 97 percent of the vote. All precincts are reporting.

In Afton City Council Ward 1, incumbent Bill Palmquist beat challenger Simon Wirth by a 75 percent to 25 percent vote. All precincts are reporting.

In Afton City Council Ward 4, unopposed incumbent Randy P. Nelson received 99 percent of the vote. All precincts are reporting.

Denmark Township returns two unopposed candidates to the Town Board. Karen Herman earned 99 percent of the vote, and John Strohfus 98 percent. All precincts are reporting.

OTHER LOCAL RACES

Others elected Tuesday:

• Associate Justice, Supreme Court: incumbent Natalie Hudson beat challenger Michelle L. MacDonald 59 percent to 41 percent (all precincts reporting);

• Judge, Court of Appeals, nine unopposed candidates were re-elected: Louise Dovre Bjorkman, Francis Connolly, Matthew E. Johnson, Michelle A. Larkin, Randolph W. Peterson, Denise D. Reilly, Peter M. Reyes Jr., Heidi Schellhas and Larry Stauber Jr. (all precincts reporting);

• Judge, 10th District Court, 17 unopposed candidates were re-elected: Suzanne Bollman, Amy R. Brosnahan, James A. Cunningham, Michele A. Davis, John P. Dehen, Thomas Fitzpatrick, Steve Halsey, Mary Hannon, John C. Hoffman, Jenny Walker Jasper, Tad Jude, Kristin C. Larson, Krista K. Martin, John R. McBride, Robert Rancourt, Gary R. Schurrer and Geoffrey W. Tenney (all precincts reporting);

• Soil and Water Supervisor District 1: incumbent Bob Rosenquist of Hugo, 99 percent (all precincts reporting);

• Soil and Water Supervisor District 3 (includes Afton): incumbent John Rheinberger of Stillwater beat challenger Wendy Griffin of Lake Elmo 53 percent to 46 percent (all precincts reporting);

• Soil and Water Supervisor District 5 (includes most of Woodbury), challenger Diane M. Blake of Woodbury, 53 percent, beat incumbent George C. Weyer of Woodbury, 26 percent, and challenger Thorton Ridder of Woodbury, 21 percent (all precincts reporting).

Editor's note: Election results are unofficial until canvassing.