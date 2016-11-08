Woodbury Republican newcomer Jason Lewis is leading in the U.S. Congressional District 2 race (includes Denmark Township). Lewis has 47 percent of the votes, Eagan DFL newcomer Angie Craig 44 percent, and Eagan Independence Party newcomer Paula Overby 8 percent, with 98 of 292 precincts reporting.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Challenger Sarah Stivland of Stillwater, 17 percent, incumbent Michael B. Ptacek of Stillwater, 17 percent, and challenger Jennifer Pelletier of Lake Elmo, 14 percent, are leading in the race for three seats on the Stillwater Area (District 834) School Board (includes a portion of northeast Woodbury). Other candidates' tallies: challenger Chad H. Gamradt of Stillwater, 12 percent; incumbent Amy B. Burback of Stillwater, 11 percent; challenger Robert Craggs of Lakeland, 8 percent; challenger Donald G. Hovland of Oak Park Heights, 7 percent; challenger Tom DeGree of Lake Elmo, 6 percent; challenger Michelle Deziel of Lake Elmo, 5 percent; challenger Jerry Clark of Stillwater, 4 percent. Thirty-two of 33 precincts are reporting.

Voters are favoring a referendum in North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale School District (622). Result: 54 percent yes, 46 percent no, with 30of 33 precincts reporting.

Incumbent Nancy L. Livingston of North St. Paul, 18 percent, incumbent Theresa Augé of Oakdale, 16 percent, incumbent Steve Hunt of North St. Paul, 15 percent, incumbent Becky Neve of Maplewood, 14 percent, are leading the race for four seats on the District 622 School Board (includes a portion of northwest Woodbury). Other candidates' tallies: challenger Crystal Coleman of Oakdale, 14 percent; challenger Danny Porter of Maplewood, 12 percent; challenger Richard Bennett of Maplewood, 11 percent. Thirty of 33 precincts are reporting.

STATE LEGISLATURE

Incumbent Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury is leading challenger Sharna Wahlgren, R-Maplewood, 50.38 percent to 49.52 percent, with 20 of 23 precincts reporting in Minnesota Senate District 53 (includes Woodbury).

Incumbent JoAnn Ward, DFL-Woodbury, has a 58 percent to 41 percent lead over challenger Andy Turonie, R-Maplewood, in Minnesota House of Representatives District 53A (includes a portion of northwest Woodbury). One of 13 precincts are reporting.

Incumbent Kelly Fenton, R-Woodbury, has a 58 percent to 41 percent lead over challenger Alberder Gillespie, DFL-Woodbury, in Minnesota House of Representatives District 53B (includes a portion of southeast Woodbury). Three of 10 precincts are reporting.

Incumbent Dan Schoen, DFL-St. Paul Park, has a 55 percent to 45 percent lead over challenger Leilani Holmstadt, R-Cottage Grove, in Minnesota Senate District 54 (includes Afton). Five of 34 precincts are reporting.

Tony Jurgens, R-Cottage Grove, has a 57 percent to 43 percent lead over fellow newcomer Don Slaten, DFL-Hastings, in Minnesota House of Representatives District 54B (includes Afton).

CITIES AND TOWNSHIP

Incumbent Amy Scoggins has 28 percent of the vote and challenger Andrea Date 16 percent in the race for two seats on the Woodbury City Council. Other candidates' vote tallies: challenger Bill Braun, 11 percent; challenger B. Timothy Swanson, 9 percent; challenger Tom Owens, 8 percent; challenger Joseph Hernandez, 8 percent; challenger John J. Jarrett, 5 percent; challenger Edward Nemetz, 5 percent; challenger Mike Tiller, 4 percent; challenger C. Mike Litgen, 3 percent. Thirteen of 16 precincts are reporting.

Other local governments:

• Afton Mayor, one unopposed candidate: incumbent Richard Bend;

• Afton City Council Ward 1, two candidates for one seat: incumbent Bill Palmquist and challenger Simon Wirth;

• Afton City Council Ward 4, one unopposed candidate: incumbent Randy P. Nelson;

• Denmark Town Board member, two unopposed candidates: Karen Herman and John Strohfus

COUNTY BOARD

Stan Karwoski of Oakdale is leading fellow newcomer Cheryl Anderson of Birchwood Village 53 percent to 46 percent in the Washington County Commissioner District 2 special election (includes a portion of northwest Woodbury). Fourteen of 17 precincts are reporting.

Incumbent Gary Kriesel of Stillwater has taken a 72 percent to 28 percent lead over challenger David A. Beaudet of Stillwater in Washington County Commissioner District 3 (includes Afton). All precincts are reporting.

Incumbent Fran Miron of Hugo has taken an early lead in Washington County Commissioner District 1, with 68 percent of the vote. Challenger Ed Eigner of Forest Lake follows with 32 percent. Fourteen of 16 precincts are reporting.

Incumbent Lisa Weik of Woodbury is unopposed in Washington County Commissioner District 5 (includes most of Woodbury). She has 99 percent of the votes, with 10 of 12 precincts reporting.

OTHER LOCAL RACES

2016 election results are coming in. The Woodbury Bulletin is monitoring the following races:

• Associate Justice, Supreme Court, two candidates for one seat: incumbent Natalie Hudson and challenger Michelle L. MacDonald;

• Judge, Court of Appeals, nine unopposed candidates: Louise Dovre Bjorkman, Francis Connolly, Matthew E. Johnson, Michelle A. Larkin, Randolph W. Peterson, Denise D. Reilly, Peter M. Reyes Jr., Heidi Schellhas and Larry Stauber Jr.;

• Judge, 10th District Court, 17 unopposed candidates: Suzanne Bollman, Amy R. Brosnahan, James A. Cunningham, Michele A. Davis, John P. Dehen, Thomas Fitzpatrick, Steve Halsey, Mary Hannon, John C. Hoffman, Jenny Walker Jasper, Tad Jude, Kristin C. Larson, Krista K. Martin, John R. McBride, Robert Rancourt, Gary R. Schurrer and Geoffrey W. Tenney;

• Soil and Water Supervisor District 1, one unopposed candidate: incumbent Bob Rosenquist of Hugo;

• Soil and Water Supervisor District 3 (includes Afton), two candidates for one seat: challenger Wendy Griffin of Lake Elmo and incumbent John Rheinberger of Stillwater;

• Soil and Water Supervisor District 5 (includes most of Woodbury), three candidates for one seat: challenger Diane M. Blake of Woodbury, challenger Thorton Ridder of Woodbury, and incumbent George C. Weyer of Woodbury.

Election results do not include absentee ballots and are unofficial until canvassing.