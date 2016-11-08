UPDATE: 622 referendum is a close vote

Incumbent Nancy L. Livingston of North St. Paul, 17 percent, incumbent Theresa Augé of Oakdale, 16 percent, challenger Crystal Coleman of Oakdale, 14 percent, incumbent Becky Neve of Maplewood, 14 percent, are leading the race for four seats on the District 622 School Board (includes a portion of northwest Woodbury). Other candidates' tallies: incumbent Steve Hunt of North St. Paul, 14 percent; challenger Danny Porter of Maplewood, 12 percent; challenger Richard Bennett of Maplewood, 12 percent. Six of 33 precincts are reporting.

Challenger Sarah Stivland of Stillwater, 20 percent, incumbent Michael B. Ptacek of Stillwater, 19 percent, and challenger Chad H. Gamradt of Stillwater, 15 percent, are leading in the race for three seats on the Stillwater Area (District 834) School Board (includes a portion of northeast Woodbury). Other candidates' tallies: challenger Jennifer Pelletier of Lake Elmo, 12 percent; incumbent Amy B. Burback of Stillwater, 9 percent; challenger Donald G. Hovland of Oak Park Heights, 6 percent; challenger Robert Craggs of Lakeland, 5 percent; challenger Tom DeGree of Lake Elmo, 5 percent; challenger Michelle Deziel of Lake Elmo, 4 percent; challenger Jerry Clark of Stillwater, 4 percent. Nine of 33 precincts are reporting.

STATE LEGISLATURE

Challenger Sharna Wahlgren, R-Maplewood, is leading incumbent Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury 53 percent to 47 percent, with four of 23 precincts reporting in Minnesota Senate District 53 (includes Woodbury).

Incumbent JoAnn Ward, DFL-Woodbury, has a 58 percent to 41 percent lead over challenger Andy Turonie, R-Maplewood, in Minnesota House of Representatives District 53A (includes a portion of northwest Woodbury). One of 13 precincts are reporting.

Incumbent Kelly Fenton, R-Woodbury, has a 58 percent to 41 percent lead over challenger Alberder Gillespie, DFL-Woodbury, in Minnesota House of Representatives District 53B (includes a portion of southeast Woodbury). Three of 10 precincts are reporting.

Incumbent Dan Schoen, DFL-St. Paul Park, has a 55 percent to 45 percent lead over challenger Leilani Holmstadt, R-Cottage Grove, in Minnesota Senate District 54 (includes Afton). Five of 34 precincts are reporting.

One more state race:

• Minnesota House of Representatives District 54B (includes Afton), two candidates for one seat: newcomers Tony Jurgens, R-Cottage Grove, and Don Slaten, DFL-Hastings;

CITIES AND TOWNSHIPS

Incumbent Amy Scoggins has 28 percent of the vote and challenger Andrea Date 15 percent in the race for two seats on the Woodbury City Council. Other candidates' vote tallies: challenger Bill Braun, 14 percent; challenger Joseph Hernandez, 8 percent; challenger John J. Jarrett, 4 percent; challenger C. Mike Litgen, 3 percent; challenger Edward Nemetz, 5 percent; challenger Tom Owens, 7 percent; challenger B. Timothy Swanson, 11 percent; and challenger Mike Tiller, 6 percent. One of 16 precincts are reporting.

Other local governments:

• Afton Mayor, one unopposed candidate: incumbent Richard Bend;

• Afton City Council Ward 1, two candidates for one seat: incumbent Bill Palmquist and challenger Simon Wirth;

• Afton City Council Ward 4, one unopposed candidate: incumbent Randy P. Nelson;

• Denmark Town Board member, two unopposed candidates: Karen Herman and John Strohfus;

COUNTY BOARD

Stan Karwoski of Oakdale is leading fellow newcomer Cheryl Anderson of Birchwood Village 55 percent to 44 percent in the Washington County Commissioner District 2 special election (includes a portion of northwest Woodbury). Four of 17 precincts are reporting.

Incumbent Gary Kriesel of Stillwater has taken a 65 percent to 32 percent lead over challenger David A. Beaudet of Stillwater in Washington County Commissioner District 3 (includes Afton). One of 23 precincts is reporting.

Incumbent Fran Miron of Hugo has taken an early lead in Washington County Commissioner District 1, with 68 percent of the vote. Challenger Ed Eigner of Forest Lake follows with 31 percent. Five of 16 precincts are reporting.

Incumbent Lisa Weik of Woodbury is unopposed in Washington County Commissioner District 5 (includes most of Woodbury). She has 98 percent of the votes, with one of 12 precincts reporting.

OTHER LOCAL RACES

2016 election results are coming in. The Woodbury Bulletin is monitoring the following races:

• U.S. Congressional District 4 (includes Woodbury and Afton), three candidates for one seat: St. Paul DFL incumbent Betty McCollum, Roseville Republican newcomer Greg Ryan, and Maplewood Legal Marijuana Now newcomer Susan Prendergast Sindt;

• U.S. Congressional District 2 (includes Denmark Township), three candidates for one seat: Eagan DFL newcomer Angie Craig, Woodbury Republican newcomer Jason Lewis, and Eagan Independence Party newcomer Paula Overby;

• Associate Justice, Supreme Court, two candidates for one seat: incumbent Natalie Hudson and challenger Michelle L. MacDonald;

• Judge, Court of Appeals, nine unopposed candidates: Louise Dovre Bjorkman, Francis Connolly, Matthew E. Johnson, Michelle A. Larkin, Randolph W. Peterson, Denise D. Reilly, Peter M. Reyes Jr., Heidi Schellhas and Larry Stauber Jr.;

• Judge, 10th District Court, 17 unopposed candidates: Suzanne Bollman, Amy R. Brosnahan, James A. Cunningham, Michele A. Davis, John P. Dehen, Thomas Fitzpatrick, Steve Halsey, Mary Hannon, John C. Hoffman, Jenny Walker Jasper, Tad Jude, Kristin C. Larson, Krista K. Martin, John R. McBride, Robert Rancourt, Gary R. Schurrer and Geoffrey W. Tenney;

• Soil and Water Supervisor District 1, one unopposed candidate: incumbent Bob Rosenquist of Hugo;

• Soil and Water Supervisor District 3 (includes Afton), two candidates for one seat: challenger Wendy Griffin of Lake Elmo and incumbent John Rheinberger of Stillwater;

• Soil and Water Supervisor District 5 (includes most of Woodbury), three candidates for one seat: challenger Diane M. Blake of Woodbury, challenger Thorton Ridder of Woodbury, and incumbent George C. Weyer of Woodbury.

Election results do not include absentee ballots and are unofficial until canvassing.