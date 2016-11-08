2016 election results are on the way

• Woodbury City Council, 10 candidates for two seats: challenger Bill Braun, challenger Andrea Date, challenger Joseph Hernandez, challenger John J. Jarrett, challenger C. Mike Litgen, challenger Edward Nemetz, challenger Tom Owens, incumbent Amy Scoggins, challenger B. Timothy Swanson, and challenger Mike Tiller;

• Afton Mayor, one unopposed candidate: incumbent Richard Bend;

• Afton City Council Ward 1, two candidates for one seat: incumbent Bill Palmquist and challenger Simon Wirth;

• Afton City Council Ward 4, one unopposed candidate: incumbent Randy P. Nelson;

• Denmark Town Board member, two unopposed candidates: Karen Herman and John Strohfus;

• Washington County Commissioner District 1, two candidates for one seat: challenger Ed Eigner of Forest Lake and incumbent Fran Miron of Hugo;

• Washington County Commissioner District 2 special election (includes a portion of northwest Woodbury), two candidates for one seat: newcomers Cheryl Anderson of Birchwood Village and Stan Karwoski of Oakdale;

• Washington County Commissioner District 3 (includes Afton), two candidates for one seat: challenger David A. Beaudet of Stillwater, and incumbent Gary Kriesel of Stillwater;

• Washington County Commissioner District 5 (includes most of Woodbury), one unopposed candidate: incumbent Lisa Weik of Woodbury;

• North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale School District (622) referendum: yes or no;

• District 622 School Board (includes a portion of northwest Woodbury), seven candidates for four seats: incumbent Theresa Augé of Oakdale, challenger Richard Bennett of Maplewood, challenger Crystal Coleman of Oakdale, challenger Steve Hunt of North St. Paul, incumbent Nancy L. Livingston of North St. Paul, incumbent Becky Neve of Maplewood, and challenger Danny Porter of Maplewood;

• Stillwater Area (District 834) School Board (includes a portion of northeast Woodbury): 10 candidates for three seats: incumbent Amy B. Burback of Stillwater, challenger Jerry Clark of Stillwater, challenger Robert Craggs of Lakeland, challenger Tom DeGree of Lake Elmo, challenger Michelle Deziel of Lake Elmo, challenger Chad H. Gamradt of Stillwater, challenger Donald G. Hovland of Oak Park Heights, challenger Jennifer Pelletier of Lake Elmo, incumbent Michael B. Ptacek of Stillwater, and challenger Sarah Stivland of Stillwater;

• Minnesota House of Representatives District 53A (includes a portion of northwest Woodbury), two candidates for one seat: challenger Andy Turonie, R-Maplewood, and incumbent JoAnn Ward, DFL-Woodbury;

• House District 53B (includes a portion of southeast Woodbury), two candidates for one seat: incumbent Kelly Fenton, R-Woodbury, and challenger Alberder Gillespie, DFL-Woodbury;

• Minnesota House of Representatives District 54B (includes Afton), two candidates for one seat: newcomers Tony Jurgens, R-Cottage Grove, and Don Slaten, DFL-Hastings;

• Minnesota Senate District 53 (includes Woodbury), two candidates for one seat: incumbent Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury, and challenger Sharna Wahlgren, R-Maplewood;

• Minnesota Senate District 54 (includes Afton), two candidates for one seat: challenger Leilani Holmstadt, R-Cottage Grove, and incumbent Dan Schoen, DFL-St. Paul Park;

• U.S. Congressional District 4 (includes Woodbury and Afton), three candidates for one seat: St. Paul DFL incumbent Betty McCollum, Roseville Republican newcomer Greg Ryan, and Maplewood Legal Marijuana Now newcomer Susan Prendergast Sindt;

• U.S. Congressional District 2 (includes Denmark Township), three candidates for one seat: Eagan DFL newcomer Angie Craig, Woodbury Republican newcomer Jason Lewis, and Eagan Independence Party newcomer Paula Overby;

• Associate Justice, Supreme Court, two candidates for one seat: incumbent Natalie Hudson and challenger Michelle L. MacDonald;

• Judge, Court of Appeals, nine unopposed candidates: Louise Dovre Bjorkman, Francis Connolly, Matthew E. Johnson, Michelle A. Larkin, Randolph W. Peterson, Denise D. Reilly, Peter M. Reyes Jr., Heidi Schellhas and Larry Stauber Jr.;

• Judge, 10th District Court, 17 unopposed candidates: Suzanne Bollman, Amy R. Brosnahan, James A. Cunningham, Michele A. Davis, John P. Dehen, Thomas Fitzpatrick, Steve Halsey, Mary Hannon, John C. Hoffman, Jenny Walker Jasper, Tad Jude, Kristin C. Larson, Krista K. Martin, John R. McBride, Robert Rancourt, Gary R. Schurrer and Geoffrey W. Tenney;

• Soil and Water Supervisor District 1, one unopposed candidate: incumbent Bob Rosenquist of Hugo;

• Soil and Water Supervisor District 3 (includes Afton), two candidates for one seat: challenger Wendy Griffin of Lake Elmo and incumbent John Rheinberger of Stillwater;

• Soil and Water Supervisor District 5 (includes most of Woodbury), three candidates for one seat: challenger Diane M. Blake of Woodbury, challenger Thorton Ridder of Woodbury, and incumbent George C. Weyer of Woodbury.

Election results do not include absentee ballots and are unofficial until canvassing.