Over 415,000 absentee ballots were accepted by Thursday, according to data released by Secretary of State Steve Simon’s office. That number represents about 13 percent of total registered voters.

Washington County has issued over 24,000 absentee ballots since the start of absentee voting Sept. 23, said Jennifer Wagenius, director of Property Records and Taxpayer Services. Not all the ballots have been used, but it’s still a big increase over the last presidential election year.

“We expected a high turnout in absentee voting and that’s what we’ve seen,” she said. “It’s pretty much double where we were in 2012.”

Since then, the state passed legislation enacting no-excuse absentee voting. The move meant that people no longer had to explain why they had to vote ahead of Election Day.

No-excuse absentee balloting in Minnesota was first used in the 2014 midterm election.

Absentee voting closes at 5 p.m. Monday. On Tuesday, voters only can cast ballots at their assigned precinct, which they can find at www.MNvotes.org.

With the election less than one week away, it’s advisable to submit an absentee vote in person at one of four locations in Washington County, Wagenius said. They are:

Cottage Grove Service Center, 13000 Ravine Parkway South, Cottage Grove

Government Center, 14949 62nd Street North, Stillwater

Headwaters Service Center, 19955 Forest Road North, Forest Lake

Woodbury Service Center, 2150 Radio Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125

However, officials cautioned voters to expect a longer wait when submitting an absentee ballot at the Woodbury Service Center.

The hours at all locations are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Additional hours for absentee balloting will be offered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Applicants will have to establish their ID with a driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number. Those who are not registered to vote can do so on the spot if they provide proof of residency. Once they have filled out the ballot they can insert it into a tabulator, where they can be sure it will be counted.

Questions about the general election, absentee voting, or voter registration may be directed to Washington County at 651-430-6175.