• Occupation: Senior portfolio manager, NightOwl Discovery

• Notable community and civic involvement: (no answer)

• Contact: 612-355-0807; chadgamradt@gmail.com

Why are you running for the Stillwater Area School Board?

I am running for school board because I believe I can help move the district forward in a unifying and positive direction.

I believe the trust with the community has been broken and I feel I can help restore it. Too often over the last 12 months I have heard, "I will never vote for another bond or levy again." The damage was caused because the community was not engaged prior to the decision and the promises from the levy and bond have not been delivered.

I believe in the strong social contract amongst the people and communities of the district and that if we can restore the trust and support of the community we will be able to grow and make the Stillwater School District even better.

What are the biggest issues in District 834 for residents living in Woodbury?

I think the biggest issues for the Woodbury students are large class sizes, educational choices, boundary concerns, the transition to the middle school model, and a general feeling of being heard and having their issues represented and addressed.

How do you plan to address these issues if elected?

Brookview Elementary's opening is a good start to relieving the elementary class sizes in the southern end of the district.

We will still need to address class sizes at the high school level.

Additionally, we need to focus on finding a way to increase transportation options to all students so additional academic programming and choices are more readily available, including Gifted And Talented Education (GATE) and immersion programs.

We also need to focus on each individual community in the district and celebrate our diversity and how this diversity is what makes our district so strong.

We need to focus intently on the finances of the district to determine why with increasing revenues and decreasing enrollment, we are still facing cuts to programming affecting students, especially those with special needs.

What distinguishes you from the other candidates?

I am willing to take a long hard look and make substantive changes to the budget and financial position of the district.

I also have two very young students in the district.

I am open and honest in my life and relations with others. I would be honored to serve the community and to earn your vote.