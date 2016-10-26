• Graduate of Forest Lake Area Senior High School, 1972

• Occupation: Dairy and crop farmer

• Notable community and civic involvement: Washington County Commissioner, District 1, 2013-present; mayor, City of Hugo, 1994-1998 and 2000-2012; councilman, City of Hugo, 1990-1994

Why are you running for office in Washington County Commissioner District 2?

As a dairy farmer I have experience in small business and understand the sacrifice and hard work necessary to successfully operate a business and raise a family.

As Hugo mayor, I oversaw the growth of the community while maintaining a strong quality of life.

I will work to build consensus and compromise as we work together to create a united vision for Washington County. I've brought these values to the county board the last four years and I would appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve as the District 1 commissioner.

What are the biggest issues in the district?

Washington County's government has promoted the health, safety and quality of life of citizens by providing accessible, high quality services in a timely and respectful manner.

We maintain trust through responsible use of public resources, accountability and openness of government. The county has dedicated staff and has managed its tax rate well. Washington County has the highest bond rating possible from both rating agencies.

We have an opportunity to expand business and jobs by working with local communities creating additional tax bases and services which benefit residents.

I support quality public services, innovation and leadership by working closely with local governments on issues of public safety, economic development, transportation and quality of life. Maintaining sound and sustainable fiscal policies, investing in roads and bridges, preserving open spaces, and water quality and availability are my priorities as I continue to serve the residents of Washington County as commissioner.

How do you plan to address these issues if elected?

Real success in government can only come about when there is a shared vision and effort to work together.

Transparency and trust is critical to a unified goal, and I believe strongly in the need to engage the public in the decision making process.

What makes you different from the other candidate?

I deeply care about the opportunities Washington County can provide for the next generation.

Washington County's progress is critically coupled to the success of our communities. I have brought this experience and leadership to the county board, and I hope residents have benefited from my service. I would ask for the opportunity to continue to work on your behalf.