Q&A with District 622 School Board incumbent Becky Neve

• Occupation: Nurse reviewer (RN with AIC, CPC, COC, CPC-H)

• Notable community and civic involvement: Former president, Richardson Elementary Parent Support Council; former member and Chairwoman, Richardson Carnival Committee; previously served on the District 622 Title I Committee; member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church; volunteer with Feed My Starving Children, American Red Cross, St. Mark's Church, Maplewood Figure Skating Club

• Contact: beckyneve@comcast.net

Why are you running for District 622 School Board?

I am seeking re-election to the District 622 school board because I believe in the value of public education. I am committed to ensuring quality education for all our students and have a strong desire to continue serving in this capacity.

What are the biggest issues in District 622 for residents living in Woodbury?

The issues facing 622 are not exclusive to Woodbury residents. I believe the top challenges facing the district will continue to be limited financial resources and raising student achievement. Nearly $34 million in budget cuts have been made during the past 10 years, and every effort has been made to minimize the impact to the classroom. In spite of these cuts, we have continued to make progress in raising student achievement, but I am concerned that this is not sustainable. From an operational perspective the district is lean, and the need for further cuts will likely affect the classroom, which has the potential to be detrimental to student achievement.

How do you plan to address these issues if elected?

The board can demonstrate fiscal responsibility in the decisions we make and continue working with our state legislators to lobby for additional funding. I believe the implementation of a new strategic plan is another step toward addressing these issues. The strategic plan is used to set priorities, focus energy and resources, and ensure that all stakeholders are working toward common goals. The strategic planning process under way has engaged many people with differing points of view, including members of the community, parents, students, and staff.

What distinguishes you from the other candidates?

I have been involved in the district for many years. During this time I have built relationships, collaborated with others, and demonstrated an ongoing commitment to our students in 622. As a current member of the 622 School Board, I have attended training and conferences sponsored by the Minnesota School Board Association. I know the challenges the district faces, as well as the struggles of many students and families. I have a strong desire to continue serving in this capacity. I also have two children attending school in 622, one at North High and one at John Glenn Middle School.